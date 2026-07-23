Five Thai Paramilitary Rangers Killed in Checkpoint Attack Amid Southern Insurgency

The Indian Express reported that the attackers arrived in a pickup truck and on motorcycles, all dressed in black, and used military-grade firearms and pipe bombs against the checkpoint, according to a statement from the military's Internal Security Operations Command Region 4. Among the civilians wounded were a three-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy. After the attack, the assailants fled, taking with them three AK-47 rifles, three bulletproof vests and several mobile phones seized from the checkpoint.