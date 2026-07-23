Five Thai Paramilitary Rangers Killed in Checkpoint Attack Amid Southern Insurgency

Five paramilitary rangers were killed and six civilians injured, including two children, after a group of around ten armed assailants stormed a checkpoint in Thailand's Narathiwat province on Wednesday, in the latest attack to strike a region gripped by a decades-long insurgency.
The Indian Express reported that the attackers arrived in a pickup truck and on motorcycles, all dressed in black, and used military-grade firearms and pipe bombs against the checkpoint, according to a statement from the military's Internal Security Operations Command Region 4. Among the civilians wounded were a three-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy. After the attack, the assailants fled, taking with them three AK-47 rifles, three bulletproof vests and several mobile phones seized from the checkpoint.
No group immediately claimed responsibility, which is consistent with the pattern of most attacks in Thailand's deep south. The Thai government described the incident as an act of terrorism that posed "a serious threat to national security" and undermined ongoing efforts to revive a peace process that has repeatedly stalled.
Decades of Conflict in Thailand's Deep South
The attack reflects the persistent instability in Thailand's southernmost border provinces — Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla — where an insurgency rooted in ethnic and religious identity has claimed more than 7,800 lives since its latest phase erupted in 2004, according to conflict monitor Deep South Watch.
Unlike the rest of Thailand, which is predominantly Buddhist and ethnically Thai, the vast majority of residents in these southern provinces are ethnically Malay and Muslim. The region was once part of an independent Malay sultanate of Patani before being annexed by Siam under a 1909 treaty with Britain, a history that continues to fuel separatist sentiment.
Malaysia-brokered peace talks between the Thai government and insurgent groups began in 2013 but have stalled repeatedly. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appointed a new chief negotiator in April and has pledged to revive negotiations with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, the main insurgent group, though formal talks are yet to resume. Earlier this month, the BRN said dialogue was the only path to resolving the conflict and expressed appreciation for Malaysia's continued role as facilitator.