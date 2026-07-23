Russia's Biggest Nuclear Battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov Completes Sea Trials

Admiral Nakhimov completed sea trials ahead of rejoining the Russian Navy.
Modernised battlecruiser carries Zircon hypersonic missiles and advanced air defence systems.
Nuclear-powered warship strengthens Russia's Arctic and North Atlantic naval capabilities.
The Russian nuclear-powered battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov returned to its Severomorsk home port after completing comprehensive sea trials, Times of India reported. The recent tests evaluated the ship's upgraded weaponry, sensor arrays, propulsion mechanisms and combat management infrastructure.
With a full-load displacement of approximately 28,000 tonnes, the warship is the world's largest nuclear-powered surface combatant. The successful trials bring the vessel a step closer to its formal re-induction into the Russian Navy.
Soviet Era Modernisation Journey
The warship originally commissioned into the Soviet Navy in 1988. The navy subsequently withdrew the vessel from active service in the late 1990s.
A comprehensive overhaul commenced at the Sevmash Shipyard between 2014 and 2015. This extensive modernisation programme aimed to completely replace the ageing Soviet-era combat architectures, defensive sensors and main weapon systems.
The battlecruiser will officially rejoin the Russian Navy once it concludes the final phases of the mandatory acceptance process.
Hypersonic Arsenal and Specifications
The modernised battlecruiser features a formidable array of next-generation precision-guided munitions, according to publicly available Russian defence information reported by Times of India. This arsenal includes the advanced 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missiles alongside Kalibr land-attack cruise missiles.
Its overhauled air defence network now integrates the Fort-M and Pantsir-M systems. The ship also deploys Paket-NK anti-submarine and anti-torpedo armaments to counter underwater threats.
The vessel incorporates 80 universal vertical launch cells dedicated to heavy strike missiles. The ship also accommodates 96 long-range surface-to-air missile launchers. These physical specifications render it one of the most heavily armed surface combatants operational globally.
Strategic Arctic Deployment Capabilities
Severomorsk operates as the central command headquarters for the Russian Northern Fleet. Situated on the Kola Peninsula along the Barents Sea, it serves as Moscow's primary naval base for operations spanning the Arctic and North Atlantic. The port hosts many of Russia's nuclear-powered submarines and major surface warships, making it a key hub for Moscow's maritime strategy and military presence in the High North.
The battlecruiser utilises two powerful KN-3 nuclear reactors for its main propulsion. This nuclear capability permits extended blue-water deployments without frequent refuelling.
These reactors allow the battlecruiser to operate across the Arctic, North Atlantic and other distant maritime regions, strengthening Russia's strategic naval footprint.