What Happened at Rubio-Lavrov Meeting? Russia Issues Fresh Warning Against Arming Ukraine

Russia opposed fresh US arms for Ukraine during Rubio-Lavrov talks in Manila.
Deadly Russia-Ukraine strikes continued as peace efforts remained stalled.
European Union approved its 21st sanctions package against Russia.
Russia warned the United States on Thursday against delivering arms to Ukraine, calling the shipments "unacceptable" after strikes killed three people, including a child, in Russia and Moscow-annexed Crimea. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Manila as peace talks remained stalled.
These US-led efforts to resolve the conflict have stalled since Washington shifted its focus to West Asia, AFP reported. It said that European Union ambassadors agreed on the 21st sanctions package against Russia after weeks of wrangling.
Rubio and Lavrov Meet
Reuters reported that Rubio called the Manila meeting with Lavrov "good, frank talks".
A US State Department spokesperson said they discussed "the US-Russia relationship and the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war", Reuters reported.
Rubio spoke after the Manila talks. "We are prepared to play a constructive role in bringing about an end to a senseless war and we're ready to do that," Rubio said on the sidelines of the diplomatic assembly, Reuters reported.
Lavrov told Rubio "it was unacceptable to continue supplying weapons to the Kyiv government", the Russian foreign ministry stated.
Deadly Strikes and Escalation
AFP reported that local authorities stated Ukrainian strikes in Russia and Moscow-annexed Crimea left three people dead, including a child.
A drone crash sparked the fatal blaze. A "3-year-old boy died" inside his home near Voronezh, situated 500 km south of Moscow, regional governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.
A drone strike killed one man in the Belgorod region. Another was injured when the Ukrainian drone hit a vehicle, regional authorities informed.
Russian forces struck Odesa. Reuters reported the attack, citing Interfax and Moscow's foreign ministry, though the claims remain unverified. Both nations recently stepped up military operations across the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, targeting cargo ships and oil tankers.
EU Agrees New Sanctions
Reuters reported that the package freezes the Russian oil price cap at its current level for two months.
The package permits Russian gas transfers. Under the deal, third countries can receive Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for one year, Reuters reported, citing two EU diplomats. This exemption will renew automatically.
Diplomats will finish the technical details next. A written procedure to formally adopt the measures will start on Thursday afternoon, Reuters reported.
Athens lifted its veto after securing a special concession. Reuters reported that the country can keep transporting Russian LNG to buyers outside the bloc.
"Member states showed solidarity with Greece and it's expected that Greece will do the same with others in the future," an EU diplomat said, Reuters reported.