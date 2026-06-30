Inside Pickaxe Mountain: Iran's Deepest Nuclear Facility Faces Trump's Threat

The Pickaxe Mountain facility features two pairs of entrances leading under the ridge of the mountain. They are assumed to lead to one facility, though this is not guaranteed. The facility is estimated to be at least 100 metres deep under the mountain. The mountain has a height of 1,608 metres above sea level, with the difference in elevation between the eastern entrance and the mountain ridge about 145 metres, and about 100 metres for the western entrance. The difference in elevation between the two sets of entrances of about 50 metres could indicate that the facility has multiple levels, according to ISIS.