Thailand Retains Visa-Free Entry For Indians, Cuts Maximum Stay To 30 Days

Thailand will continue to allow Indian passport holders to enter the country without a visa but the maximum stay under the visa-exemption scheme will be reduced to 30 days.
The decision comes after the Thai government found that uncertainty over a proposed withdrawal of visa-free entry had led to a decline in arrivals from India, reported Economic Times.
The Thai cabinet approved the 30-day visa-free entry for Indian travellers at its weekly meeting on Tuesday. India is Thailand's third-largest source of tourists this year, trailing only China and Malaysia.
Aligning with Travel Behaviour
Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the adjustment aligns with the travel patterns of Indian tourists. "The cabinet therefore approved a 30-day visa-free entry to align with the travel behavior of Indian tourists, who represent a large market for Thailand," Bloomberg reported.
"If problems arise from this measure in the future, the government can review it then," Phancharoenworakul said.
In May, the cabinet approved a proposal to reduce the list of visa-exempt countries from 93 to 54 with a 30-day stay limit. Although the proposal had not yet taken effect, Phancharoenworakul said the announcement created confusion among Indian travellers and resulted in fewer arrivals.
Global Visa Policy Adjustments
Thailand has also approved 30-day visa-free entry for travellers from Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesangchan said.
The decision increases the number of countries and territories eligible for 30-day visa-free entry to 60, including all 27 European Union member states. Laksameesangchan said the updated policy could support Thailand's ongoing efforts to secure Schengen visa exemptions for Thai passport holders.
Security and Economic Context
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government is seeking to tighten oversight of foreigners accused of misusing Thailand's visa-free system for illegal activities.
The government is responding to concerns from local businesses, particularly in tourist destinations, that some foreign visitors are working illegally or engaging in activities not permitted under their visas.
Tourism remains a key economic driver for Thailand. The country earned nearly $50bn from 33mn foreign visitors last year and has welcomed more than 16mn international tourists this year through July 4.