Palghar Collector Pushes For Sustainable Tourism-Led Development In Tribal Belt

Palghar Collector Indu Rani Jakhar has called for coordinated efforts to develop the tribal talukas of Jawhar and Mokhada as sustainable tourism hubs.
The administration is pursuing infrastructure projects including a ₹1.2 crore zipline at Kasatwadi and a proposed ₹2 crore glass skywalk bridge at Dabhosa waterfall.
The initiative seeks to promote eco-tourism, improve connectivity, strengthen water security, and create employment opportunities through homestays and community-led tourism projects.
In a bid to boost economic opportunities in Maharashtra's tribal regions, Palghar District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the talukas of Jawhar and Mokhada into sustainable tourism destinations that balance environmental conservation with local livelihood generation.
The vision emerged following a field visit by the Collector along with senior officials from the forest, public works, and tribal development departments. During the review, officials assessed ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects designed to improve connectivity, tourism facilities, and public services in the predominantly tribal region.
According to the district administration, the strategy goes beyond merely developing tourist attractions. The focus is on creating a comprehensive visitor experience while ensuring that tourism serves as a catalyst for employment and income generation among local communities. Jakhar emphasized that sustainable tourism should directly benefit residents and contribute to long-term rural development.
Among the flagship projects under consideration is a ₹1.2 crore two-way zipline facility at Kasatwadi, which is expected to become operational within a month. Authorities are also evaluating a proposed ₹2 crore glass skywalk bridge overlooking the scenic Dabhosa Waterfall. The project is expected to be implemented under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, attracting private participation while enhancing tourism infrastructure.
The administration is also prioritising connectivity improvements in remote tribal settlements. During her visit, Jakhar trekked nearly four kilometres through difficult terrain to reach Khairmal village and subsequently directed the Public Works Department to prepare a proposal for constructing a bridge on the Gatepada-Ayare route. Improved road and bridge infrastructure is expected to enhance access to markets, healthcare, education, and tourism sites.
Alongside tourism development, the district administration is focusing on strengthening public service delivery. In Mokhada, the Collector inaugurated a new Maha e-Seva Centre aimed at providing government services more efficiently to rural residents, reducing the need for long-distance travel to administrative offices.
Water security has also been identified as a key priority. Ahead of the monsoon season, officials have been instructed to undertake desilting and repair work on existing check dams and gabion structures to improve water storage capacity and support agriculture in the region.
The development plan also includes the promotion of village homestays under the Dharati Aaba Janjatiya initiative, which seeks to integrate local communities into the tourism economy. Authorities hope that community-led models, such as the Jawhar Camping project at Dhaparpada, can create sustainable income streams while preserving local culture and traditions.
Jawhar and Mokhada are known for their natural landscapes, waterfalls, forests, and rich tribal heritage. However, despite their tourism potential, the regions have historically lagged behind in infrastructure and economic development. The administration's latest push seeks to address these gaps while ensuring that growth remains environmentally responsible and community-driven.
If successfully implemented, the initiative could position the tribal belt of Palghar as a model for sustainable tourism in Maharashtra, demonstrating how ecological preservation and economic development can advance together.