Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Vir Das Calls Revolver Rani Kissing Scene Injury Rumour ‘Pure Fiction’

Kangana Ranaut responds with sharp X postKangana Ranaut responds with sharp X postVir Das called the Revolver Rani kissing scene rumour completely false and misleading.
Kangana Ranaut thanked Vir Das before criticising those spreading the revived allegations online.
The actors' public disagreement dates back to 2021, unrelated to the film's production.
Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Vir Das publicly dismissed rumours that she injured him while filming a kissing scene for Revolver Rani. The story resurfaced during a recent podcast discussion, but the comedian quickly rejected the claim, describing it as "pure fiction". Kangana later responded on X, criticising those responsible for reviving the allegation and calling the story bizarre.
It was stated by the comedian that the allegation was "pure fiction" and that Kangana had been "a complete professional" throughout the making of Revolver Rani. He also described her as a gifted artist and said it was unfair for such rumours to be circulated against her. Vir added that although they later disagreed publicly over his comedy, there had been no problems between them on set.
Kangana Ranaut responds with sharp X post
Kangana later reacted to Vir Das' clarification, thanking him for addressing the rumour. She questioned the motive behind the claims and suggested that those spreading the story were inventing disturbing fantasies involving the two actors.
This is not the first time the allegation has surfaced. In 2023, Kangana had sarcastically responded to a similar claim on Instagram, while Vir Das also dismissed the story at the time and wondered why it repeatedly resurfaced.
The actors' public differences began in 2021 after Vir Das' I Come From Two Indias performance drew criticism from several quarters. Kangana was among those who condemned the act, while Vir maintained that his performance was intended as satire highlighting the complexities within the country.
Revolver Rani, directed by Sai Kabir and starring Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das, was released in April 2014.