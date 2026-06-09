Women Actors Can Share Their View If A Scene Doesn't Feel Right: Kangana On Objectification In Movies

"So as a woman, you can share your perspective and say, 'Yes, this is how it feels like or it is not looking nice'. Mostly they agree with you and say, ‘No, we actually didn't think it like that. As a set of men when we were writing it in a closed room, we didn't think it would be so bad’. These things happen. If you are working on a film, if you have accepted it, then it's like a collaboration," she added.