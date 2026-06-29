Vir Das Dismisses Rumours Of Kissing Injury By Kangana Ranaut In Revolver Rani, Calls Claims 'Pure Fiction'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Vir Das has dismissed viral rumours claiming co-star Kangana Ranaut injured his lip during a kissing scene in the 2014 film Revolver Rani.

Vir Das, Kangana Ranaut
Vir Das denies rumours of kissing injury by Kangana Ranaut Photo: Instagram, IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Vir Das clarified on social media that rumours of Kangana Ranaut injuring him during a kissing scene in Revolver Rani are completely fabricated.

  • Das praised Ranaut as a thorough professional and a truly gifted artist, defending her against what he termed unfair slander.

  • The controversy resurfaced after a journalist claimed on Siddharth Kannan's podcast that Ranaut kissed Vir's lip until it bled during a passionate scene.

Actor-comedian Vir Das has dismissed resurfaced rumours that co-star Kangana Ranaut injured him during a kissing scene, calling the claims fabricated. Das shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (June 28) to clarify that the allegations are "pure fiction."

The rumours sparked revolving their 2014 film Revolver Rani. Debunking the claims, Das praised Ranaut's professionalism and called her a "truly gifted artist."

Vir Das rubbishes claims of kissing injury by Kangana Ranaut

"Right. Just so we are clear, this story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and, I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy, but on set… no problems at all," Das wrote.

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What was the kissing injury rumour

Vir reshared an interview clip that made the claim and issued his clarification.

Senior journalist Simi Chandok, during a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, claimed that Ranaut bit Das's lip until it bled during a passionate scene. The journalist even claimed that Ranaut did not stop after the director called cut.

"Get Vir Das on your podcast. He might even break down thinking about that traumatic time he went through. While she was shooting Revolver Rani, there was a scene that required her to kiss him passionately. She got carried away and forgot to stop. Even after the scene had ended, she kept going. She bit his lip so badly that it was bleeding," she told Kannan.

Ranaut also dismissed the allegations on social media in 2023.

"After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)??" Ranaut wrote.

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Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut's work front

Das recently starred in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which he co-directed. His next is Baara Number, which features an ensemble cast including Arunoday Singh, Atul Kulkarni and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Ranaut recently starred in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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