Rapper Santy Sharma's YouTube Channel Removed Over CJP-Slamming Comments

Santya Sharma's YouTube channel has been removed.
The rapper said the suspension has to do with the CJP controversy he has gotten mixed up in.
He had been dismissive of the CJP, leading to online backlash.
Independent rapper Santy Sharma, popularly known as one of Madhya Pradesh’s early rap artists, has landed in social media controversy. His YouTube channel was removed. Sharma has said the blocking, the abject removal has strong connections to his comments regarding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Earlier, he had called the CJP "an internet drama". His dismissal elicited a wave of mixed reactions. Some said he had a right to express his opinion, others questioned his unfair slamming of a group sincere in trying to demand accountability from a government.
Santy Sharma's Comments On CJP
“No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth,” he had said on Instagram. According to Sharma, YouTube informed him that the channel would not be restored, confirming that the deletion is permanent. The rapper described the loss as deeply emotional, saying the channel represented 11 years of dedication, creativity, and his journey as an independent artist. He also claimed that after making the CJP remarks, he received a wave of hate messages online. While Sharma believes the timing is connected to the controversy, there has been no official statement from YouTube linking the channel's removal to his comments.
Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is widely recognized by his supporters as the first rapper from Madhya Pradesh. Beginning his career as an independent artist, he has built a loyal, sustained fan base through his music, digital content, and unfiltered views on social issues and trending topics. His career began in 2014. His appetite for expressing controversial opinions has often invited both appreciation and criticism, adulation and ire in equal measure. The rapper has previously made headlines for his comments involving fellow artist Badshah, which also sparked discussions among music fans. His name has been trending in circles regarding a probable appearance on Bigg Boss 20. Recently, Santy Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.