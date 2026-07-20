Rapper Santy Sharma's YouTube Channel Removed Over CJP-Slamming Comments

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The rapper alleges that his channel has been permanently removed due to his dismissive remarks on the CJP.

Santy Sharma
Santy Sharma Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Santya Sharma's YouTube channel has been removed.

  • The rapper said the suspension has to do with the CJP controversy he has gotten mixed up in.

  • He had been dismissive of the CJP, leading to online backlash.

Independent rapper Santy Sharma, popularly known as one of Madhya Pradesh’s early rap artists, has landed in social media controversy. His YouTube channel was removed. Sharma has said the blocking, the abject removal has strong connections to his comments regarding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Earlier, he had called the CJP "an internet drama". His dismissal elicited a wave of mixed reactions. Some said he had a right to express his opinion, others questioned his unfair slamming of a group sincere in trying to demand accountability from a government.

Santy Sharmas Statement
Santy Sharma's Statement Photo: X
info_icon

Santy Sharma's Comments On CJP

“No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth,” he had said on Instagram. According to Sharma, YouTube informed him that the channel would not be restored, confirming that the deletion is permanent. The rapper described the loss as deeply emotional, saying the channel represented 11 years of dedication, creativity, and his journey as an independent artist. He also claimed that after making the CJP remarks, he received a wave of hate messages online. While Sharma believes the timing is connected to the controversy, there has been no official statement from YouTube linking the channel's removal to his comments.

Related Content
Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Taylor Fritz - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
UAPA Invoked Against Kerala Man Held Over Offensive Comment on Pahalgam Attack Victim - null
Javed Akhtar hits back at troll targeting him with Islamophobic comment - X
Santy Sharma Bigg Boss 20 Rumours - X

Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is widely recognized by his supporters as the first rapper from Madhya Pradesh. Beginning his career as an independent artist, he has built a loyal, sustained fan base through his music, digital content, and unfiltered views on social issues and trending topics. His career began in 2014. His appetite for expressing controversial opinions has often invited both appreciation and criticism, adulation and ire in equal measure. The rapper has previously made headlines for his comments involving fellow artist Badshah, which also sparked discussions among music fans. His name has been trending in circles regarding a probable appearance on Bigg Boss 20. Recently, Santy Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories