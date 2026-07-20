Rapper Santy Sharma's YouTube Channel Removed Over CJP-Slamming Comments

“No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth,” he had said on Instagram. According to Sharma, YouTube informed him that the channel would not be restored, confirming that the deletion is permanent. The rapper described the loss as deeply emotional, saying the channel represented 11 years of dedication, creativity, and his journey as an independent artist. He also claimed that after making the CJP remarks, he received a wave of hate messages online. While Sharma believes the timing is connected to the controversy, there has been no official statement from YouTube linking the channel's removal to his comments.