Archana Puran Singh On Lack Of Film Offers For A Decade After Bol Bachchan: '10 Years, Zero Offers'

Archana Puran Singh will return to the screen in the Amazon Prime Video series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.
Singh revealed she has struggled to secure significant film roles. The actor disclosed that she did not receive a single film offer for ten years following her performance in Bol Bachchan.
Singh attributed the lack of opportunities to demanding television schedules, which prevented her from taking up outdoor film shoots.
Archana Puran Singh is returning to screens with the Amazon Prime Video series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Singh is a big name in television. She is a known face in hit programmes like Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Yet, her movie career remains stagnant. In an interview, Singh reflected on getting less Bollywood work despite her popularity on television.
A decade without offers
Singh's performance in Rohit Shetty’s 2012 comedy Bol Bachchan was widely appreciated, but it did little to get her more work in films. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai in lead roles.
"After Bol Bachchan had released, I got calls from trade analysts, who told me that I would be flooded with offers. I told them that I would call them the moment I get the first offer. Ten years passed by, and I didn’t have a reason to call them. I didn’t get a single offer for those ten years. Our industry is very peculiar," Singh told News18.
The dry spell continued despite her acclaimed work in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. She was also praised for Vivek Daschaudary’s Toaster (2026) with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.
"I do get brand endorsement offers but acting offers are still not coming my way. It’s not like I’ve been flooded with offers even after Toaster. Great roles aren’t coming in yet. I would want to reiterate that line for all the filmmakers out there. I want to act, but our industry is very different, and it’s okay, I guess," she said.
"There could be so many reasons. A lot of filmmakers thought that I was busy doing comedy shows and so, I wouldn’t be able to give them my dates. When I was doing the show on TV, I couldn’t even do the few films that would be offered to me. I couldn’t have done a 15-day schedule in Scotland," she added.
Jalwa, Agneepath, Saudagar, Shola aur Shabnam, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, and Housefull 4, among others, are some of her major works.
Coming back to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, directed by Himank Gaur, the show also features Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani and Abhimanyu Singh. It will premiere on July 24, 2026.