Bhai Tera Star Hai First Look: Raghav Juyal’s Bollywood Dreamer Ajay Singh Shines In London-Set Entertainer

Bhai Tera Star Hai unveils Raghav Juyal's first look as ambitious dreamer Ajay Singh.
London-set entertainer features Niharika NM alongside an ensemble cast with comedy and music.
Raghav Juyal adds another major project before King and The Paradise releases.
Bhai Tera Star Hai has officially unveiled its first look, introducing Raghav Juyal as Ajay Singh, an ambitious young man determined to become a Bollywood star. The announcement has generated curiosity among fans as the actor steps into a story centred on dreams, ambition and the unpredictable world of stardom. Alongside the poster, Raghav also confirmed that the film's teaser will be released soon, offering audiences a first glimpse into the upcoming entertainer.
Bhai Tera Star Hai first look introduces Ajay Singh
Raghav shared the first-look poster on Instagram with a message that suggested a new star was ready to make his mark in Bollywood. The announcement was accompanied by the tagline "Talent Loading...", signalling the beginning of Ajay Singh's journey from an ordinary dreamer to someone chasing extraordinary ambitions.
The poster presents the character with youthful confidence while hinting at the struggles and humour that may shape his rise. The makers have positioned the film as a light-hearted entertainer with comedy, music and relatable characters.
Raghav Juyal's new movie brings Bollywood dreams to London
Directed by Vivek B Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B Agrawal, Bhai Tera Star Hai stars Raghav Juyal opposite Niharika NM. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Barkha Singh.
Set largely in London, the film promises a colourful backdrop for a story exploring the pursuit of fame and success in Bollywood. Produced under the banners of Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2, the project aims to blend humour with an emotional coming-of-age journey.
Raghav has steadily built a reputation beyond dance through acclaimed performances, particularly his antagonist's role in Kill. He was recently seen in Aryan Khan's The Ba**s of Bollywood* and will also appear in The Paradise alongside Nani and King with Shah Rukh Khan. While the release date of Bhai Tera Star Hai remains under wraps, the teaser is expected to offer a clearer look at the film in the coming weeks.