Bhai Tera Star Hai First Look: Raghav Juyal’s Bollywood Dreamer Ajay Singh Shines In London-Set Entertainer

Raghav has steadily built a reputation beyond dance through acclaimed performances, particularly his antagonist's role in Kill. He was recently seen in Aryan Khan's The Ba**s of Bollywood* and will also appear in The Paradise alongside Nani and King with Shah Rukh Khan. While the release date of Bhai Tera Star Hai remains under wraps, the teaser is expected to offer a clearer look at the film in the coming weeks.