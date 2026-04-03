Ahaan Panday Begins Ali Abbas Zafar Film, First Glimpse Signals Big-Scale Action Drama

Ahaan Panday’s next film takes shape

The film is said to feature a young ensemble cast, including Aaishvary Thackeray and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was stated by a source that the film would be mounted on a grand scale, in line with Zafar’s earlier work on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It was further indicated that the narrative would combine an emotional core with visually ambitious action sequences.