Ahaan Panday Begins Ali Abbas Zafar Film, First Glimpse Signals Big-Scale Action Drama

Ahaan Panday has begun shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film, with a first glimpse from the sets hinting at a large-scale action drama backed by YRF and featuring a young ensemble cast.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday begins Ali Abbas Zafar film shoot Photo: Instagram
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Summary of this article

  • Ahaan Panday has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film.

  • The YRF-backed project is expected to be a large-scale action drama.

  • A young ensemble cast, including Sharvari Wagh, has been confirmed.

Ahaan Panday’s next film with Ali Abbas Zafar has officially gone on floors, marking a key moment in the young actor’s career following his debut success. The project, backed by Yash Raj Films, has already drawn attention after a first glimpse from the sets was shared online, signalling the start of a high-energy production.

The announcement was made by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who posted an image featuring Ahaan Panday holding the film’s slate. The caption read, “And it begins,” marking the commencement of shooting. While details about the untitled project have been kept under wraps, it has been positioned as a large-scale entertainer blending romance and action.

Ahaan Panday’s next film takes shape

The film is said to feature a young ensemble cast, including Aaishvary Thackeray and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was stated by a source that the film would be mounted on a grand scale, in line with Zafar’s earlier work on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It was further indicated that the narrative would combine an emotional core with visually ambitious action sequences.

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It was also suggested that the film is being designed as a theatrical spectacle, with action set-pieces intended to deliver a larger-than-life experience. Another source was quoted as saying that the project brings together one of the strongest young casts in the industry, offering them a platform to showcase their range on a significant scale.

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After ‘Saiyaara’, a bigger leap

Ahaan Panday’s previous film Saiyaara (2025), directed by Mohit Suri, marked his acting debut and introduced him as a romantic lead. The film, co-starring Aneet Padda, was described by India Today as “entertaining, emotional, and musical,” with its heart outweighing its flaws.

With this new project, Panday appears to be moving into a more action-driven space, signalling a shift in his on-screen persona. The collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, known for crafting mainstream spectacles, is being seen as a strategic step towards establishing him as a bankable leading man.

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For now, the film remains untitled, with further details about its plot and release timeline expected to be announced at a later stage.

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