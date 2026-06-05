Iran Signals Willingness To Transfer Part Of Uranium Stockpile To Third Country

Iran has reportedly signalled willingness to transfer part of its highly enriched uranium stockpile to a third country as part of ongoing nuclear negotiations.
Pakistan has been informed of the proposal, which could help advance stalled diplomatic talks.
Any transfer would likely be linked to broader agreements on sanctions relief, monitoring, and nuclear oversight.
Iran has indicated that it may be willing to transfer part of its highly enriched uranium stockpile to a third country as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes over its nuclear programme, according to recent reports.
The development comes amid continued negotiations involving regional and international stakeholders, with Pakistan reportedly being informed of the proposal.
The issue of Iran's enriched uranium reserves has emerged as one of the most sensitive points in discussions surrounding the country's nuclear activities.
According to reports, Tehran is considering a formula under which a portion of its uranium enriched to 60 percent purity could be sent to a third country, while the remainder would either be diluted or kept under strict monitoring arrangements.
Iranian officials have long maintained that their nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful and civilian purposes. However, Western governments and international watchdogs continue to express concerns about the size and enrichment level of Iran's uranium stockpile.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has previously noted that uranium enriched to 60 percent is significantly closer to weapons-grade material than the levels typically required for civilian energy production.
The proposal marks a notable shift from Tehran's earlier public position opposing the transfer of enriched uranium abroad. Recent statements from Iranian political figures suggested resistance to such a move, reflecting divisions within the country's leadership over how far negotiations should go.
Diplomatic sources say any transfer would likely be tied to broader negotiations involving sanctions relief, security guarantees, and future oversight of Iran's nuclear activities. While no final agreement has been reached, the reported willingness to consider a third-country transfer could provide fresh momentum to talks that have faced repeated obstacles in recent months.