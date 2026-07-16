Human Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over ICC Sanctions For Israel Investigations

In response to the arrest warrants, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order last year that accused the ICC of engaging in "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel" and warned of "tangible and significant consequences" for those responsible. Over the past year, the US has imposed sanctions on Palestinian human rights groups, a series of ICC judges and staff, the court's former chief prosecutor, and Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza.