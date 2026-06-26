Trump Administration Seeks Section 301 Loophole to Restore Tariffs

According to TOI report, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration was exploring new avenues to impose tariffs on trading partners after the Supreme Court's February ruling invalidated IEEPA-based tariffs. "Right now, we have something called Section 122 tariffs, which is a 10% global tariff. Currently, USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer, is doing studies for Section 301. And if those studies are successful... then the tariff rates are going to go back to exactly where they were," Bessent said.