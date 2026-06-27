Trump's India Visit to Fortify Ties as Trade Pact Nears Finish Line

Donald Trump to visit India as bilateral trade deal nears completion
India-US trade agreement covers defence, energy, technology and market access
Tariff negotiations continue amid Section 301 investigations and legal challenges
Trump visit underscores expanding India-US strategic and Quad partnership
US President Donald Trump will visit India in early 2027 as New Delhi and Washington move to conclude a bilateral trade agreement after months of negotiations, according to an IANS report.
The visit, which would be Trump's first to India since bilateral ties came under strain following the US decision to impose tariffs on Indian imports, comes as negotiations on the proposed trade agreement have entered the final stage.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio separately told IANS that the administration was working towards having the President visit "sometime early next year," describing New Delhi as one of Washington's closest partners. "India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy," Rubio said.
Trade Deal in Final Stages
US Ambassador Sergio Gor said negotiations on the proposed India-US trade agreement had entered the final stage, with both sides now working on the precise wording of the pact. He said he had met Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and other senior Indian officials in New Delhi just 48 hours before speaking to IANS, describing the discussions as productive.
According to Gor, only a handful of issues remain unresolved and the focus has now shifted to finalising the language of the agreement. He expressed confidence that the deal would be concluded within the next few weeks or months.
The announcement comes weeks after Trump and Modi held what Gor described as a "warm and wide-ranging" meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. According to the ambassador, the leaders met for more than an hour and discussed trade, defence and other aspects of the bilateral relationship.
Greer's Visit and Tariff Negotiations
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was in India this week for two days of talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to finalise the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. The visit came as the Trump administration seeks alternative legal pathways to impose tariffs after the US Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently warned that tariff rates on Indian imports could revert to their previous levels if ongoing Section 301 investigations prove successful. In its interim findings, the USTR has proposed an additional 12.5% tariff on imports from India and more than 50 other countries, citing their alleged failure to curb imports linked to forced labour.
Geopolitical Significance
The visit also comes amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in South Asia, with both India and the US navigating complex relationships with China. Trump has been courting both India and China simultaneously – engaging New Delhi as a key defence and technology partner while maintaining dialogue with Beijing on trade and regional security.
According to a recent Pew survey, Indian confidence in Trump has fallen to record lows, with US favourability dropping sharply among Indian respondents. The survey, conducted earlier this year, found that only 47 per cent of Indians expressed confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs, down from 59 per cent in 2024.
Despite the diplomatic warmth, the trade relationship remains a point of friction. India has held firm on securing a competitive tariff advantage over manufacturing rivals such as Vietnam, Thailand and China, with Commerce Minister Goyal previously stating that India would not operationalise the deal until it secured such an advantage.
Energy and Quad Co-operation
On energy cooperation, Gor outlined a potential arrangement involving the United States, India and Venezuela, with India expected to play a key role because of its ability to refine Venezuela's heavy crude oil. He said Washington was working closely with New Delhi to increase supplies and would facilitate such an arrangement.
India and the United States are also central members of the Quad, along with Japan and Australia, with the grouping having expanded collaboration on regional security, critical and emerging technologies, resilient supply chains and maritime security.
Trump last travelled to India in February 2020, when he joined Modi at the "Namaste Trump" rally in Ahmedabad before the two leaders held bilateral discussions in New Delhi.