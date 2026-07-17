Durand Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Groups, Schedule, Venues - All You Need To Know

Durand Cup 2026 features 24 teams and will kick off from July 25 to August 23.
Arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will begin the tournament.
Northeast United are the defending champions.
The 135th edition of the Durand Cup is all set to kick off the Indian domestic football season from July 25 to August 23, with 24 teams competing across six venues in five cities.
Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup remains the oldest football tournament in Asia and the third-oldest football competition in the world.
This year's tournament begins with one of Indian football's biggest spectacles as Mohun Bagan Super Giant lock horns with arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
With both clubs sharing 33 Durand Cup titles between them, the opener promises another memorable chapter in one of football's fiercest rivalries.
Durand Cup 2026 Format
The competition features 24 teams, including clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, I-League 2, the Indian Armed Forces, and Sri Lankan outfit Defenders FC.
The teams have been divided into six groups of four, with each side playing the others once in the group stage.
The six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, beginning on August 16.
Durand Cup 2026 Groups
|Group
|Teams
|Group A
|Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, South United FC, CISF Protectors
|Group B
|Mohammedan SC, Indian Army FT, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting
|Group C
|Jamshedpur FC, SC Delhi, Indian Air Force FT, Defenders FC (Sri Lanka)
|Group D
|TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, FC Raengdai, Indian Navy FT
|Group E
|Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Mumbay FC
|Group F
|NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, FC1, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC
Host Cities And Venues
Matches will be played across six venues:
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan – Kolkata
Kishore Bharati Krirangan – Kolkata
Birsa Munda Stadium – Ranchi
Khuman Lampak Stadium – Imphal
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – Shillong
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium – Guwahati
The final will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on August 23.
Defending Champions
NorthEast United FC enter the tournament as defending champions after lifting the 2025 title.
The Highlanders will once again be among the favourites as they aim to retain the prestigious trophy.
Durand Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|July 25
|East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
|17:00
|Kolkata
|July 26 – Aug 13
|Group Stage Matches
|Various
|Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong & Guwahati
|August 16
|Quarter-final 1 & 2
|4:00 PM / 7:00 PM
|Ranchi & Kolkata
|August 17
|Quarter-final 3 & 4
|4:00 PM / 7:00 PM
|Kolkata & Shillong
|August 19
|Semi-final 1
|19:00
|Kolkata
|August 20
|Semi-final 2
|19:00
|Shillong
|August 23
|Final
|TBD
|Kolkata
The Durand Cup 2026 promises nearly a month of top-quality domestic football, fierce rivalries and emerging talent as clubs battle for one of Indian football's most prestigious trophies.
Key Storylines To Watch
The Kolkata Derby opens the tournament.
Mohun Bagan will target a record-extending 18th Durand Cup title.
East Bengal will look to draw level with their rivals by claiming a 17th crown.
Defending champions NorthEast United begin another title defence.
Several young Indian footballers will have the opportunity to impress ahead of the new domestic season.