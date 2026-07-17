Durand Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Groups, Schedule, Venues - All You Need To Know

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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The 135th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament begins with the iconic Kolkata Derby as 24 teams battle for the prestigious Durand Cup title across five Indian cities

NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Match report Durand Cup 2025
NorthEast United FC's players pose with the trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2025 in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Durand Cup 2026 features 24 teams and will kick off from July 25 to August 23.

  • Arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will begin the tournament.

  • Northeast United are the defending champions.

The 135th edition of the Durand Cup is all set to kick off the Indian domestic football season from July 25 to August 23, with 24 teams competing across six venues in five cities.

Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup remains the oldest football tournament in Asia and the third-oldest football competition in the world.

This year's tournament begins with one of Indian football's biggest spectacles as Mohun Bagan Super Giant lock horns with arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

With both clubs sharing 33 Durand Cup titles between them, the opener promises another memorable chapter in one of football's fiercest rivalries.

Durand Cup 2026 Format

The competition features 24 teams, including clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, I-League 2, the Indian Armed Forces, and Sri Lankan outfit Defenders FC.

The teams have been divided into six groups of four, with each side playing the others once in the group stage.

The six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, beginning on August 16.

Durand Cup 2026 Groups

GroupTeams
Group AMohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, South United FC, CISF Protectors
Group BMohammedan SC, Indian Army FT, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting
Group CJamshedpur FC, SC Delhi, Indian Air Force FT, Defenders FC (Sri Lanka)
Group DTRAU FC, NEROCA FC, FC Raengdai, Indian Navy FT
Group EShillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Mumbay FC
Group FNorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, FC1, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC

Host Cities And Venues

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Matches will be played across six venues:

  • Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan – Kolkata

  • Kishore Bharati Krirangan – Kolkata

  • Birsa Munda Stadium – Ranchi

  • Khuman Lampak Stadium – Imphal

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – Shillong

  • Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium – Guwahati

The final will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on August 23.

Defending Champions

NorthEast United FC enter the tournament as defending champions after lifting the 2025 title.

The Highlanders will once again be among the favourites as they aim to retain the prestigious trophy.

Durand Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 25East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG17:00Kolkata
July 26 – Aug 13Group Stage MatchesVariousKolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong & Guwahati
August 16Quarter-final 1 & 24:00 PM / 7:00 PMRanchi & Kolkata
August 17Quarter-final 3 & 44:00 PM / 7:00 PMKolkata & Shillong
August 19Semi-final 119:00Kolkata
August 20Semi-final 219:00Shillong
August 23FinalTBDKolkata

The Durand Cup 2026 promises nearly a month of top-quality domestic football, fierce rivalries and emerging talent as clubs battle for one of Indian football's most prestigious trophies.

Key Storylines To Watch

  • The Kolkata Derby opens the tournament.

  • Mohun Bagan will target a record-extending 18th Durand Cup title.

  • East Bengal will look to draw level with their rivals by claiming a 17th crown.

  • Defending champions NorthEast United begin another title defence.

  • Several young Indian footballers will have the opportunity to impress ahead of the new domestic season.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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