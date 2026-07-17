Durand Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Groups, Schedule, Venues - All You Need To Know

Shubham Banthia 17 July 2026 7:25 pm Published at: 17 July 2026 7:19 pm Updated on:

The 135th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament begins with the iconic Kolkata Derby as 24 teams battle for the prestigious Durand Cup title across five Indian cities

Shubham Banthia 17 July 2026 7:25 pm Published at: 17 July 2026 7:19 pm Updated on:

NorthEast United FC's players pose with the trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2025 in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

Summary of this article Durand Cup 2026 features 24 teams and will kick off from July 25 to August 23.

Arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will begin the tournament.

Northeast United are the defending champions. The 135th edition of the Durand Cup is all set to kick off the Indian domestic football season from July 25 to August 23, with 24 teams competing across six venues in five cities. Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup remains the oldest football tournament in Asia and the third-oldest football competition in the world. This year's tournament begins with one of Indian football's biggest spectacles as Mohun Bagan Super Giant lock horns with arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. With both clubs sharing 33 Durand Cup titles between them, the opener promises another memorable chapter in one of football's fiercest rivalries. Durand Cup 2026 Format The competition features 24 teams, including clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, I-League 2, the Indian Armed Forces, and Sri Lankan outfit Defenders FC. The teams have been divided into six groups of four, with each side playing the others once in the group stage. The six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, beginning on August 16. Durand Cup 2026 Groups Group Teams Group A Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, South United FC, CISF Protectors Group B Mohammedan SC, Indian Army FT, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting Group C Jamshedpur FC, SC Delhi, Indian Air Force FT, Defenders FC (Sri Lanka) Group D TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, FC Raengdai, Indian Navy FT Group E Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Mumbay FC Group F NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, FC1, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Host Cities And Venues Related Content Ransomware Group Reportedly Leaks Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Blueprints Jaipur Polo Ground Eviction Row: High Court To Hear Indian Polo Association's Plea On August 12 Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd Strengthens India’s Diagnostics With New IVD Facility, Launched Ahead Of Schedule Jaspal Rana Dies At 49, Indian Shooting Bids Farewell To A Sporting Giant Matches will be played across six venues: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan – Kolkata

Kishore Bharati Krirangan – Kolkata

Birsa Munda Stadium – Ranchi

Khuman Lampak Stadium – Imphal

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – Shillong

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium – Guwahati The final will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on August 23. Defending Champions NorthEast United FC enter the tournament as defending champions after lifting the 2025 title. The Highlanders will once again be among the favourites as they aim to retain the prestigious trophy. Durand Cup 2026 Schedule (IST) Date Match Time Venue July 25 East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG 17:00 Kolkata July 26 – Aug 13 Group Stage Matches Various Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong & Guwahati August 16 Quarter-final 1 & 2 4:00 PM / 7:00 PM Ranchi & Kolkata August 17 Quarter-final 3 & 4 4:00 PM / 7:00 PM Kolkata & Shillong August 19 Semi-final 1 19:00 Kolkata August 20 Semi-final 2 19:00 Shillong August 23 Final TBD Kolkata The Durand Cup 2026 promises nearly a month of top-quality domestic football, fierce rivalries and emerging talent as clubs battle for one of Indian football's most prestigious trophies. Key Storylines To Watch The Kolkata Derby opens the tournament.

Mohun Bagan will target a record-extending 18th Durand Cup title.

East Bengal will look to draw level with their rivals by claiming a 17th crown.

Defending champions NorthEast United begin another title defence.

Several young Indian footballers will have the opportunity to impress ahead of the new domestic season.