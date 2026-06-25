What's Holding Up India-US Trade Deal? Piyush Goyal Explains

“The India-US deal was done on February 6th. It was confirmed by both the US and India. There were International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs when we finalised the trade deal. We had negotiated the deal based on bringing down the 50% (tariff) to 18%. The whole deal was centred around that competitive advantage that we got with 18% over our neighbours and competing countries… lower than ASEAN countries other than Singapore,” Goyal said.