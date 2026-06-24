India-US Trade Deal Is 'Very, Very Close'. What's At Stake?

Goyal and Greer held high-level talks in New Delhi on Tuesday to revive and recalibrate the trade agreement following recent US tariff policy disruptions. The two sides aim to conclude an interim trade pact before July 24, when Washington's temporary 10% tariff on imports is scheduled to expire. Earlier, Goyal had said India and the US were likely to conclude the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the agreement by the middle of next month.