At the Crossroads: Will Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) Stay With The MVA ?

Speculation about a possible shift or closer ties intensified after the 2024 assembly elections and continued through 2025 and and 2026, particularly amid upcoming local body polls and administrative hurdles. Multiple NCP (SP) MLAs have directly conveyed to party leadership their preference for aligning with the NDA, arguing it would simplify securing development funds, project approvals, and constituency-level initiatives. Reports from senior party sources indicate that at least five of the roughly 10 MLAs in the assembly have pushed for this option rather than prolonged opposition status or a potential merger with Congress.