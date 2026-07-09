Sharad Pawar’s Meeting In Shinde’s Office Sparks Tension

Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence, triggering speculation and tension within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Sena (UBT) expressed displeasure, while NCP (SP) defended the meeting as a routine discussion on state issues.
The development has raised questions about the unity of the opposition alliance ahead of future elections in Maharashtra.
A surprise meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar and Eknath Shinde at the latter’s official residence has triggered fresh political tension and a war of words between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies.
The meeting, which took place late on Wednesday evening, lasted for nearly an hour. Sources close to both leaders said the discussion primarily focused on issues related to Maharashtra’s politics, cooperative sector, and certain long-pending administrative matters. However, the exact details of the conversation have not been made public.
The development has caused significant unease within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and the Congress. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders expressed strong displeasure over the meeting, with some senior leaders questioning the timing and intent behind Sharad Pawar’s visit to the Chief Minister’s residence.
Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “When we are fighting against the BJP and the breakaway Shiv Sena faction together, such meetings create unnecessary confusion. We expect clarity from our allies.” Other Sena (UBT) leaders have also expressed similar sentiments, suggesting that the meeting could weaken the opposition alliance’s unity.
The NCP (SP) has defended the meeting, stating that Sharad Pawar, as a senior political leader, meets various leaders from time to time on public issues. A senior NCP (SP) leader said, “There is nothing hidden in this meeting. It was a courtesy call and a discussion on some state-related issues. There is no question of any political realignment.”
The Congress, the third partner in the MVA, has so far maintained a cautious silence but is learnt to be seeking clarification from the NCP (SP) on the matter.
The unexpected meeting has also drawn reactions from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the development, saying, “Political leaders should meet and discuss. We have no problem with it.”
Political observers believe that the meeting could be part of Sharad Pawar’s broader strategy to keep all options open while maintaining the MVA alliance. Pawar has been known for his political manoeuvring and ability to keep multiple channels open.
The development comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi is trying to consolidate its position ahead of future elections. The alliance has been facing internal challenges, particularly after the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are expected to hold a coordination meeting soon to address the growing unease within the alliance following the Pawar-Shinde meeting.
The episode has once again highlighted the fluid and complex nature of Maharashtra politics, where alliances and personal relationships often cross traditional boundaries.