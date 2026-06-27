After Six MPs, Shinde Camp Says 14 Sena (UBT) MLAs May Be Next

Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil claimed "Operation Tiger 2.0" is underway.
The claim comes amid reports of meetings between Sena (UBT) legislators and Shinde, low attendance at the MVA legislators' meeting, and speculation over more Opposition leaders switching sides.
Sena (UBT) has launched a counter-offensive, branding the rebel MPs as "traitors" as Uddhav Thackeray begins a tour of their constituencies.
Days after six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil on Friday claimed that "Operation Tiger 2.0" had begun and that more than 14 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party would soon cross over to the ruling faction.
Patil's remarks came amid fresh speculation of defections from the Sena (UBT), which currently has 20 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly.
Patil Claims More Defections Are Imminent
Speaking to reporters, Patil claimed that a large section of Sena (UBT) legislators was preparing to join Eknath Shinde.
"Wait for some time, more than 14 MLAs will come with him (Eknath Shinde). Eknath Shinde does not speak much, he only moves his hand on his beard. Aaditya Thackeray himself had said this earlier. Whenever Eknath Shinde moves his hand on his beard, Operation Tiger becomes successful," Patil said.
His statement comes amid reports that four Sena (UBT) MLAs met Shinde during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly and expressed their willingness to switch sides along with several other legislators.
Why the Number 14 Matters
The claim assumes significance as the Sena (UBT) has only 20 MLAs in the Assembly. Under the anti-defection law, at least 14 legislators—two-thirds of the party's strength—would be required for a breakaway group to avoid disqualification.
Of the party's 20 MLAs, 10 are from Mumbai, including Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut.
The speculation comes just days after six Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs defected to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, dealing a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray's party.
Patil's remarks also came two days after a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators attended by Uddhav Thackeray.
Of the alliance's 60 MLAs, only 37 attended the meeting, while 23 remained absent.
Shinde Camp Says Opposition Leaders Are Reaching Out
Amid reports of more possible defections, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant claimed that leaders from Opposition parties were themselves approaching Eknath Shinde.
Speculation also emerged over Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar possibly joining the Shinde camp.
Responding to the reports, Samant said Wadettiwar shared a close personal relationship with both him and Shinde but denied any discussion about switching parties.
"Vijay Wadettiwar is a good friend and close to Eknath Shinde saheb. He has never discussed joining the party with us. But if a strong leader from Vidarbha like him decides to work with Eknath Shinde saheb, I will be happy," Samant said.
Wadettiwar later dismissed the speculation, reaffirming his commitment to the Congress.
Sena (UBT) Labels Rebel MPs 'Traitors'
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) intensified its attack on the six MPs who recently joined the Shinde faction.
Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's three-day political tour of the constituencies represented by the rebel MPs, party leaders said the defectors should not be called rebels but "traitors."
"Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Chandrashekhar Azad were rebels who fought for the country. These people were elected on our symbol and have now gone to another faction. They auctioned themselves. Their price was fixed and they were bought for Rs 50 to 60 crore each," a Sena (UBT) leader told The Indian Express.
As part of the outreach campaign, Uddhav Thackeray will visit Nagpur, Yavatmal, Washim, Hingoli, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Shirdi—constituencies represented by the six MPs who recently joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.