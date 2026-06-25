Shinde Asks MP Sanjay Dina Patil To Express Regret After Alleged Threats To Journalists

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil allegedly abused and threatened journalists during an interaction in Mumbai, prompting criticism from the opposition.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Patil had no intention of insulting the media and asked him to express regret if his remarks had caused hurt.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut sought police action against Patil over alleged threats, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he would comment after reviewing the matter.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil allegedly abused and threatened journalists during an interaction on Thursday, triggering a political controversy days after his defection from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Patil, one of the six MPs who recently switched camps, allegedly threatened journalists and used abusive language when questioned about the political fallout of his defection.
The confrontation came after reporters sought his response to a complaint filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and to his daughter Rajul Patil's decision to remain with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.
Shinde Seeks Regret
Reacting to the controversy, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Patil had no intention of insulting journalists and had indicated his willingness to apologise.
"Sanjay Dina Patil had no intention to insult the journalists. If anyone has been hurt by his words, he has expressed his willingness to express regret," Shinde said.
"I have clearly told Sanjay Dina Patil that if you have made any untoward remarks, you should express regret," he added.
Without naming Raut, Shinde said Patil had become upset over repeated personal attacks since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena but stressed that he was neither against the media nor angry with journalists.
Raut Seeks Police Action
Earlier in the day, Raut wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking action against Patil over his alleged statement that he would "throw bombs" at protesters, enter their homes and "kill them" if anyone opposed his defection.
Patil's daughter, Rajul Patil, a municipal corporator, has publicly said she will continue with the Shiv Sena (UBT) despite her father's move to the rival camp.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said he would comment only after reviewing the facts.
"I was travelling and have no idea about the entire controversy. Let me first gather all information. It is wrong to threaten any person," Fadnavis said.
The controversy comes amid heightened tensions between the rival Shiv Sena factions following the defection of six Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
(With PTI Inputs)