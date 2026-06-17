Sanjay Raut Hurls Expletives Against Rebel Shiv Sena MPs, Calls them 'Beman'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on party MPs reportedly considering switching to the rival Shiv Sena faction, calling them "betrayers" and challenging them to resign before joining the NDA.
Addressing reporters, Raut used abusive language while referring to the dissident MPs and alleged that "betrayal is in their blood." He urged media organisations not to censor his remarks.
He said any MP intending to leave the party should first resign, arguing that those elected on the Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket had no moral right to betray the mandate given by voters.
'₹50 Crore Being Offered To MPs'
Raut also alleged that efforts were underway to lure Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with large sums of money.
"I was told that the rate is ₹50 crore and that ₹15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," he claimed.
Raut, however, did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.
He said the party had no official confirmation of any split and was relying on media reports about possible defections.
According to Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) has already initiated legal measures, issued a whip for Thursday's parliamentary party meeting and written to Om Birla requesting that any developments be dealt with strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions.
Sena (UBT) Warns Of Legal Action
Raut said any attempt to engineer defections through inducements would amount to an attack on democracy.
"If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party's ticket and because voters elected them," he said.
"A legal battle will follow. It is not so easy. Anyone thinking that a few people can gather and settle matters through money is mistaken," he added.
He also warned that party workers would not remain silent if there was a repeat of the events that led to the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022.
At the press conference, Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje said the party had not received any formal communication from MPs about leaving.
Sawant said all reports regarding a split had emerged through the media and social media, while Desai maintained that the party continued to have faith in its MPs even as legal safeguards were being put in place.
Allegations Of Political Pressure
Raut further alleged that pressure was being exerted on Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar in connection with the verdict in his father's 20-year-old murder case.
He claimed Nimbalkar had been told he would receive a favourable outcome if he joined the rival faction. Raut did not provide evidence for the allegation.
"If this is happening, what remains of the Constitution, the courts and democracy?" he said.
He added that Thursday's parliamentary party meeting would reveal the true political situation and urged all MPs to attend.
Raut concluded by saying that the MPs had been elected because of the leadership of the late Bal Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, and not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The remarks come amid continuing speculation over unrest within Shiv Sena (UBT)'s parliamentary ranks ahead of the party's parliamentary meeting on Thursday.