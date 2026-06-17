Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Fresh Split Buzz As 6 MPs May Switch Camps

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

If the defections materialise, they would mark another significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray after the 2022 split that led to the loss of the party's original name and election symbol

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray |
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI

 Fresh political uncertainty has gripped Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), with an India Today report indicating that six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs are preparing to switch camps, raising the possibility of another major split nearly four years after the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.

Two MPs have reportedly already reached Delhi, while four others are expected to arrive later. The group is likely to meet at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, with Eknath Shinde also expected to participate in the discussions.

Following the meeting, the MPs are expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

If the defections materialise, they would mark another significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray after the 2022 split that led to the loss of the party's original name and election symbol.

Alarm bells rang within the Thackeray camp after attendance at a key meeting called by Uddhav at Matoshree came under scrutiny. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) On Edge As Fresh Split Rumours Gather Pace

By Outlook News Desk

Absent MPs Spark Speculation

Speculation gathered pace after five of the party's nine MPs were reportedly absent from a meeting at Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree.

Seeking to downplay the reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said four of the absent MPs — Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh — had attended the meeting virtually, while Sanjay Jadhav had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone.

Related Content
Alarm bells rang within the Thackeray camp after attendance at a key meeting called by Uddhav at Matoshree came under scrutiny. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Narendra Modi - null
Congress Not a Sinking Ship, its Breakaway Leaders Must Reunite to Make Party Stronger, Says Raut - null
Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut - IMAGO / ANI News

However, speculation intensified after Sanjay Deshmukh met Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav from the Eknath Shinde faction. Deshmukh maintained that the meeting was non-political.

Eknath Shinde PC - | Photo: PTI
There is unease in ruling Shiv Sena, but talks of 'Operation Tiger' speculative, say Oppn leaders

By PTI

Party Rejects Split Claims

Despite the speculation, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders denied that any split was imminent.

Party leader Anil Desai said all MPs continued to support Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

"There is no such thing. Uddhav ji convenes meetings at regular intervals. All MPs have expressed faith in Uddhav ji's leadership. Such talks emerge intermittently, but they are baseless," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray also dismissed reports that party MPs were preparing to cross over.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut alleged that attempts were being made to engineer a split by offering financial inducements.

"Apna Sapna Money Money! It's shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered ₹15 crore each tonight to switch sides," he wrote on X while tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The reported developments come ahead of Shiv Sena's foundation day on June 19 and could have implications for parliamentary arithmetic before the upcoming Monsoon Session.

A successful defection would not only strengthen the BJP-led NDA's numbers in the Lok Sabha but also revive memories of the 2022 rebellion that dramatically reshaped Maharashtra politics and weakened Uddhav Thackeray's hold over the party.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories