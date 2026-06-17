Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Fresh Split Buzz As 6 MPs May Switch Camps

Fresh political uncertainty has gripped Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), with an India Today report indicating that six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs are preparing to switch camps, raising the possibility of another major split nearly four years after the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.
Two MPs have reportedly already reached Delhi, while four others are expected to arrive later. The group is likely to meet at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, with Eknath Shinde also expected to participate in the discussions.
Following the meeting, the MPs are expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
If the defections materialise, they would mark another significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray after the 2022 split that led to the loss of the party's original name and election symbol.
Absent MPs Spark Speculation
Speculation gathered pace after five of the party's nine MPs were reportedly absent from a meeting at Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree.
Seeking to downplay the reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said four of the absent MPs — Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh — had attended the meeting virtually, while Sanjay Jadhav had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone.
However, speculation intensified after Sanjay Deshmukh met Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav from the Eknath Shinde faction. Deshmukh maintained that the meeting was non-political.
Party Rejects Split Claims
Despite the speculation, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders denied that any split was imminent.
Party leader Anil Desai said all MPs continued to support Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.
"There is no such thing. Uddhav ji convenes meetings at regular intervals. All MPs have expressed faith in Uddhav ji's leadership. Such talks emerge intermittently, but they are baseless," he said.
Aaditya Thackeray also dismissed reports that party MPs were preparing to cross over.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut alleged that attempts were being made to engineer a split by offering financial inducements.
"Apna Sapna Money Money! It's shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered ₹15 crore each tonight to switch sides," he wrote on X while tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The reported developments come ahead of Shiv Sena's foundation day on June 19 and could have implications for parliamentary arithmetic before the upcoming Monsoon Session.
A successful defection would not only strengthen the BJP-led NDA's numbers in the Lok Sabha but also revive memories of the 2022 rebellion that dramatically reshaped Maharashtra politics and weakened Uddhav Thackeray's hold over the party.