Six Rebel MPs Skip Uddhav Camp’s Shiv Sena@60 Event, Fueling Fresh Split Speculation

Six of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine Lok Sabha MPs skipped the party’s 60th foundation day event, triggering speculation of a fresh split in Uddhav Thackeray’s camp.
The rebel MPs are reportedly exploring closer ties with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and have raised ideological differences with the UBT leadership.
UBT leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, condemned the dissidents, while the crisis threatens to weaken the party ahead of key political battles in Maharashtra.
The 60th foundation day celebrations of the Shiv Sena were overshadowed by fresh signs of rebellion within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), as six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs stayed away from a key anniversary event in Mumbai, intensifying speculation of another major split in the party.
The absence of the six MPs came amid reports that they have formed a separate group in Parliament and are exploring alignment with the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The development has revived memories of the dramatic 2022 rebellion that fractured the original Shiv Sena and led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
At the anniversary gathering, only three MPs were seen firmly backing the Uddhav camp. Among them, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waze emerged as a prominent face of resistance, receiving a strong reception from supporters and public endorsement from party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
The crisis has been building for several days. Earlier this week, reports suggested that rebel MPs had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming support from two-thirds of the party’s parliamentary contingent — a threshold that could strengthen their position under anti-defection provisions. The UBT leadership responded by convening emergency meetings and issuing directives to MPs to remain united.
The rebels have reportedly accused the Uddhav-led party of straying from its ideological roots and moving too close to the Congress. In a letter submitted to parliamentary authorities, they alleged that the leadership was considering a merger with the Congress, a charge that has further widened internal divisions.
Reacting sharply to the rebellion, senior UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray described the dissident MPs as “shameless, ungrateful and corrupt,” while party leaders warned of disciplinary action against defectors.
Political observers say the coming days will be crucial for the future of Shiv Sena (UBT). With the party marking six decades since its founding by Bal Thackeray in 1966, the latest rebellion threatens to further weaken Uddhav Thackeray’s camp and reshape Maharashtra’s political landscape once again.