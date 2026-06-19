Uddhav Thackeray Offers to Resign Amid Shiv Sena Defection Buzz

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray offered to step down during the party's 60th foundation day address in Mumbai.
The offer follows the absence of six party MPs from the event, sparking intense speculation of their defection to Eknath Shinde's faction.
Thackeray apologised to the electorate who voted for the six missing lawmakers in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Uddhav Thackeray offered to step down as party chief on Friday amid speculation that six lawmakers plan to defect to a rival faction.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader made the offer while addressing supporters in Mumbai on the party's 60th foundation day. Six MPs were absent from the event, intensifying rumours of an impending split to back Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.
"I am not someone who will run away in the face of challenges, but if you don't have trust in me, I am willing to step down," Thackeray said. He added that party workers are not "disheartened" by the potential rebellion, but rather "fired up."
Apology for Defecting Lawmakers
The six missing lawmakers are Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Sanjay Jadhav. They are speculated to join Shinde's faction, which aligns with the National Democratic Alliance.
Thackeray asked for forgiveness from voters who supported the rebellious legislators during the recent general elections.
"I apologise to electors who in 2024 voted for Lok Sabha MPs who have now defected," Thackeray said. "These voters voted for us in response to my appeal, Balahsaheb's name. We won these nine seats without using Modi's name."
During the foundation day gathering, the party chief also felicitated four Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians, including three Lok Sabha MPs, who remained loyal to his faction.
No Merger With Congress
Thackeray firmly rejected rumours of merging his faction with the Congress party and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of pushing the country toward "one party, no election."
He alleged the BJP intends to eliminate his organisation, contrasting their actions with those of former political rivals.
"Half of our lives were spent in fighting the Congress but they never tried to finish-off Shiv Sena like the BJP is trying to do. That is the difference between the two parties," Thackeray said.
Addressing the merger speculation directly, he added: "As long as merging is concerned, Shiv Sena is formed for Marathi manoos. There is no question of merging it with any party."