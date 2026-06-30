Outlook Explains | Why Are Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Still Joining Eknath Shinde?

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined the Eknath Shinde faction in a major political shift.
The defections highlight continuing instability in the Shiv Sena after the 2022 split.
The move raises concerns for Uddhav Thackeray ahead of upcoming civic elections.
Six Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have joined the Eknath Shinde faction, marking another shift in Maharashtra politics since the 2022 split. The move adds to a continuing pattern of leaders leaving the UBT camp for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is part of the state’s ruling alliance.
The Shinde faction has described the development as part of “Operation Tiger”, linked to consolidation after the 2022 division of the Shiv Sena. The UBT side has faced repeated exits of MPs and other leaders in recent months, with the latest switch reducing its parliamentary strength ahead of civic and local body elections in Maharashtra.
What Happened To The Original Shiv Sena In 2022?
The split in the Shiv Sena began in June 2022 when Eknath Shinde led a group of MLAs out of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The rebellion led to the collapse of the MVA government and the formation of a new government under Shinde with support from the BJP.
After the split, both sides claimed the party name and symbol. The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led group as the official Shiv Sena. The Thackeray faction was renamed Shiv Sena (UBT).
Since then, both groups have functioned as separate political organisations operating in the same state space. The division affected elected representatives, local units and party structures, which were split between the two camps.
Why Leaders Continue To Leave Uddhav Thackeray
The movement of leaders from the UBT faction to the Shinde camp is linked to the changed power structure in Maharashtra after 2022. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena, being part of the ruling alliance, has access to government support and organisational resources.
Recent reporting indicates that several MPs and MLAs have been part of discussions around possible switches ahead of elections. The latest group of MPs joining the Shinde faction has further reduced the UBT’s numerical strength in Parliament.
Within the UBT camp, each departure has also affected its organisational base at the local level. Leaders at the municipal and district level operate under uncertainty as both factions prepare for upcoming civic elections.
From Sachin Ahir To Others: The Key Defections
Sachin Ahir’s move from the UBT camp to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was one of the earlier shifts after the 2022 split. His entry into the ruling side was followed by organisational adjustments within the Maharashtra political structure.
More recently, six Lok Sabha MPs—Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure—joined the Shinde faction.
The shift reduced the UBT faction’s representation in Parliament and increased the Shinde faction’s strength in national-level numbers. It also changed the distribution of elected representatives between the two groups.
How Power, Posts And Alliances Changed Maharashtra Politics
After the 2022 split, Maharashtra politics has operated with two Shiv Sena factions functioning separately. The Shinde-led group, as part of the ruling coalition, continues to operate within the state government structure.
The movement of leaders has taken place alongside preparations for civic elections, where municipal corporations remain key centres of political control in Maharashtra. Both factions are focused on securing local-level positions and organisational presence.
The division has resulted in two parallel party structures with separate networks of leaders and workers. Both sides continue to compete for the same voter base across urban and rural constituencies.
Can Uddhav Stop The Exodus Before Civic Polls?
The Shiv Sena (UBT) faces continued pressure from the movement of leaders ahead of civic elections in Maharashtra. The recent exits of MPs have reduced its representation and placed strain on its organisational structure.
At the same time, the Shinde faction continues to induct leaders from different levels of the UBT organisation and maintains its position within the ruling alliance. This has kept political movement active between the two camps.
As civic elections approach, both factions are focused on retaining and expanding their organisational base. The continuing shifts suggest that the split in 2022 remains active in shaping political alignments in Maharashtra.