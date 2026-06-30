Blow to Uddhav as Sena (UBT) Leader Files Nomination from Mahayuti for Council Dy Chairman Post

The surprise move by Ahir, a close confidante of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, comes days after six MPs ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Shiv Sena.
Ahir submitted his nomination as a Mahayuti candidate in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.
Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve confirmed that MLC Jagannath Abhyankar is the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee.
Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan, state Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "Sachin Ahir is a senior MLC and he has raised his voice for the people of Mumbai. I am happy that such an experienced leader is coming with the Shiv Sena. We have checked all the legal side, and then this decision was taken." Downplaying the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has weathered several and remained intact.
"We have received many shocks, but the party was never finished. This shock is not a big one for Shiv Sena (UBT)," he told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan.
Last week, six of the nine Lok Sabha members from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined the ruling Shiv Sena.