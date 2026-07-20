Delhi Police Set to Block CJP's Parliament March Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party and activists led by Gitanjali J Angmo have called for a march to Parliament on Monday demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Delhi Police have deployed massive security, including 12 paramilitary companies, water cannons, and barricades, to block the march as no permission was granted.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS are in force in the New Delhi district, strictly banning assemblies of five or more individuals.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will be carrying out their protest march to Parliament on Monday, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. No official response has been issued by Pradhan or the Ministry of Education as of June 21, 2026.
CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya said protesters will depart Jantar Mantar around 9 am, with 1 lakh people expected to join, The Indian Express reported.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke started an indefinite fast on Saturday morning. He led crowds in chanting slogans demanding Pradhan step down.
Dipke said, "Sonam Wangchuk has told me that the protest will only be successful if it is peaceful."
Delhi Police Deploy Security
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) are currently in force in the New Delhi district. The regulation strictly bans assemblies of five or more individuals.
Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Sunday. The police clarified that organisers neither sought nor received permission for the march.
According to the Indian Express, Dahiya said, "We have not asked for permission because we want to challenge these colonial laws where you have to ask for permission from the government to protest against the government, while the government can arbitrarily deny it."
Security forces barricaded roads and deployed anti-riot vehicles, turning the Parliament area into a fortress. The police placed 12 paramilitary companies on standby, while water cannons and jammers sit positioned near the protest site.
Crowds at Jantar Mantar swelled to 4,000 on Sunday. The police deployed over 1,500 police officers alongside 200 Crime Branch and Special Cell officers to monitor the site.
Wangchuk Hospitalised Amid Tensions
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. A brief commotion had disrupted a routine court-ordered health assessment at Jantar Mantar, prompting police to secure medical advice for his further evaluation.
Despite his hospitalisation, Wangchuk relayed a message through his wife on Sunday morning.
Wangchuk said, "India’s second freedom movement, march to Parliament — please make it a big success."