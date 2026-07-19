Safdarjung Hospital Releases Sonam Wangchuk's Medical Report

Safdarjung Hospital said Sonam Wangchuk was admitted after a 20-day fast, with tests showing dehydration, low potassium levels and metabolic changes associated with prolonged fasting.
The hospital stated that Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and medication, and is being continuously monitored and counselled by a multidisciplinary medical team.
The medical report was released after Wangchuk's wife alleged that his potassium levels were not shared in writing, while the hospital maintained that the information had been included in the patient summary provided to the family.
Safdarjung Hospital has released the medical case summary of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, stating that he is under continuous medical supervision after being admitted following a prolonged fast. The hospital also responded to allegations by his wife regarding the disclosure of his medical condition.
Wangchuk's hospitalization comes amid the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led satirical political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has been underway since June 6 with the support of student organisations including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF).
The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE On-Screen Marking process. They have also called for broader reforms in the conduct of public examinations, seeking greater transparency and accountability in recruitment and entrance examinations.
The agitation gained national attention on June 28, when Wangchuk joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the demonstrators.
According to the case summary issued by the Department of Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, Wangchuk, 59, was admitted to the hospital at 7:40 a.m. after being brought there by the Delhi Police.
The report states that Wangchuk has been fasting from solid food for 20 days and was admitted with complaints of generalized weakness. There was no history of syncopal, or fainting, attacks.
At the time of admission, Wangchuk was conscious with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Doctors observed mucosal dryness and decreased skin turgor, indicating dehydration.
Blood investigations revealed compensated acidosis and reduced serum potassium levels of 2.9 mEq/L, while his blood sugar was recorded at 78 mg/dL. Repeat serum electrolyte tests confirmed a potassium level of 2.92 mEq/L. The hospital also noted that urinary ketones increased from 1+ at admission to 3+ by 1 p.m., indicating continued metabolic effects of prolonged fasting.
Despite medical advice, Wangchuk refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medication, according to the hospital.
"Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication," the case summary stated.
The hospital said Wangchuk is being continuously monitored and counselled by a multidisciplinary team.
Separately, Safdarjung Hospital responded to allegations made by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, regarding the disclosure of his medical condition.
According to the hospital, the Patient Summary Report shared with Angmo on July 18 clearly mentioned Wangchuk's potassium levels. However, in a social media post the following morning, she alleged that the hospital had neither shared the potassium values in writing nor included them in the official health bulletin.
"The Patient Summary Report shared with Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, yesterday clearly mentioned the patient's potassium levels. However, in a social media post this morning, she alleged that the hospital neither shared the potassium values in writing nor included them in the Health Bulletin," the hospital said.
It added that such developments during an ongoing course of treatment were "not conducive to the smooth management of the patient's medical care" and said doctors have been counselling both Wangchuk and his family to facilitate timely medical intervention and adherence to the recommended treatment protocol.