Outlook Explains | A Timeline of Hunger Strikes That Shaped Modern India

A look back at the hunger strikes—from Gandhi and Bhagat Singh to Anna Hazare and Irom Sharmila—that reshaped India's politics, society and public discourse.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and others sit during their protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Sunday, July 19, 2026. Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike soon after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was forcibly removed from the Jantar Mantar earlier on Saturday by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia