Why TMC's Martyrs' Day Has Become A Battle For Mamata Banerjee's Political Legacy

July 21 has been Mamata Banerjee's political birthright for 33 years — the anniversary of a 1993 police firing that killed 13 Youth Congress workers during a march she led.
The TMC's 2026 Assembly election defeat and the defection of more than 65 of its 80 newly elected MLAs to the Ritabrata Banerjee rebel faction has shattered the event's unity.
The Congress which organised the original 1993 march under its youth wing banner is now attempting to reclaim the narrative at Shahid Minar.
On the morning of July 21, 1993, thousands of Congress and Youth Congress workers gathered in the heart of Kolkata for a march to the Writers' Building — the seat of the then-Left Front government — to demand the introduction of photo voter ID cards. The march was led by Mamata Banerjee, then the president of the West Bengal Youth Congress, who had been building her own power base inside the party after losing an internal election the previous year. The Kolkata Police opened fire. Thirteen Congress workers were killed and several were injured in the resultant stampede.
Mamata Banerjee had her defining moment. The deaths that day gave her a cause, a constituency, and an annual occasion to remind Bengal of the price paid for democratic rights. For 33 years, July 21 was her day. In 2026, for the first time, it is not.
Why Is July 21 So Significant In Bengal Politics?
On July 21, 1993, thousands of Congress workers gathered in central Kolkata covering areas from Bowbazar to Brabourne Road and Mayo Road to Strand Road. The march had been called by Mamata Banerjee in response to what she described as a rigged internal election and the Left Front government's failure to implement photo voter IDs. When police fired on the crowd, the deaths instantly transformed a political protest into a martyrdom narrative.
The political genius of July 21 was in what Mamata did with it after leaving the Congress. When she founded the Trinamool Congress in 1998, she took the commemorative event with her. What had been a Congress occasion — mourning Congress workers killed while attending a Congress march — became a TMC occasion, with the same martyrs now serving a different party's mythology. For the Congress, the loss of July 21 was a long-running wound; for the TMC, it became the most powerful annual demonstration of organisational muscle in Bengali politics, drawing hundreds of thousands to Kolkata each year.
How Did Martyrs' Day Shape Mamata Banerjee's Rise?
The annual July 21 rally became the TMC's most important political event of the year — a demonstration of crowd-pulling power at a scale that no other opposition party in Bengal could match. It served simultaneously as a commemoration, a show of strength, a policy platform, and a reaffirmation of Mamata's personal authority. The size of the crowd was read by political observers as a proxy for the TMC's organisational health. Years when the crowd was massive were years when the TMC felt invincible.
Mamata consciously used the occasion to position herself as the inheritor of Bengal's anti-establishment tradition — the woman who faced police bullets in 1993 to demand free and fair elections. The irony in 2026 is pointed: Mamata has alleged that the 2026 Assembly election was manipulated through the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the Union home ministry, accusing the Centre of 'vote chori' (theft).
Political observers noted that an anniversary that began as a protest over the conduct of elections has, three decades later, once again become intertwined with the battle over how elections are fought in West Bengal.
Why Are Rival TMC Factions Holding Separate Events?
The TMC's 2026 Assembly election defeat — against the BJP government in Bengal, which many in the party allege was enabled by the SIR exercise — triggered a rapid implosion. The rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, claims the support of more than 65 of the 80 legislators elected as TMC nominees in the 2026 elections. That defection rate, if accurate, would leave Mamata's official TMC with fewer than 15 of its newly elected MLAs.
The Calcutta High Court directed the Mamata Banerjee faction to shift its annual rally away from the traditional Victoria House venue due to traffic concerns, and restricted attendance. The rebel faction was permitted to hold its programme near the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road. Congress was separately allowed to hold its event at Shahid Minar. The result is three simultaneous events in central Kolkata — a visual representation of the fragmentation that the TMC's defeat has produced.
Why Is Congress Trying To Reclaim The Legacy?
Congress leaders insist the 1993 march was organised under the banner of its youth wing and want to reclaim the narrative; inviting Mamata Banerjee to its Shahid Minar event while asking her to admit leaving Congress was a 'mistake' is both an olive branch and a political trap.
The Congress's calculation rests on TMC's weakened state. A party that once won three-quarters of the state's assembly seats under Mamata's undisputed leadership is now split, court-restricted, and publicly contested. If the Ritabrata faction consolidates, it may eventually seek formal re-merger with the Congress — the party it and its older members originally belonged to, before Mamata's departure in 1997.
What Does The Split Mean For Bengal's Opposition Politics?
Bengal's opposition landscape after the 2026 election result is being remade in real time. The BJP, which won the election, has watched the TMC's post-election fragmentation with unconcealed satisfaction. The ruling BJP has mocked the chaos, positioning itself as the only stable political force in the state. The opposition — now divided into at least three camps claiming the same political legacy on the same day — faces the structural problem of all fragmented oppositions: how to defeat a consolidated ruling party when the challengers cannot agree on a common platform or leader.
The Martyrs' Day split is both a symptom and a test. As a symptom, it reveals how completely the TMC's organisational unity depended on Mamata's uncontested authority — an authority that the 2026 election result has fundamentally shaken. As a test, July 21 will be read by all sides as a crowd-size competition: whichever faction fills the most streets will claim the most legitimacy. Mamata has spent 33 years winning that competition. Whether she can win it in 2026 — capped by court orders, challenged by her own MLAs, confronted by the Congress — is the question that July 21 will answer before the day is out.