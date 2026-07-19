Why TMC's Martyrs' Day Has Become A Battle For Mamata Banerjee's Political Legacy

The political genius of July 21 was in what Mamata did with it after leaving the Congress. When she founded the Trinamool Congress in 1998, she took the commemorative event with her. What had been a Congress occasion — mourning Congress workers killed while attending a Congress march — became a TMC occasion, with the same martyrs now serving a different party's mythology. For the Congress, the loss of July 21 was a long-running wound; for the TMC, it became the most powerful annual demonstration of organisational muscle in Bengali politics, drawing hundreds of thousands to Kolkata each year.