Rebel Trinamool Faction Led by Ritabrata Banerjee Seizes Control of Kolkata Headquarters

The rebel Trinamool Congress faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has seized control of the party's Kolkata headquarters, Trinamool Bhawan, escalating the leadership battle.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, second right, outside Nirvachan Sadan after a meeting between a 10-member delegation of a breakaway faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), where the delegation sought recognition as the legitimate TMC, in New Delhi. TMC leader Sandipan Saha and others are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary