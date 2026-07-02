ECI Asks Both Factions Of TMC To Submit Responses On Organisational Elections

The Election Commission has asked both TMC factions to submit detailed responses on the conduct of organisational elections in the party.
The directive comes as loyalists and rebels have submitted separate lists of office-bearers, intensifying the power struggle.
The ECI’s eventual decision on party name and symbol is expected to have a major bearing on West Bengal politics ahead of key elections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked both factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the loyalists led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the rebel group, to submit detailed responses regarding the conduct of organisational elections within the party.
The move comes as the internal rift in the TMC has deepened, with both sides submitting separate lists of office-bearers to the ECI. The Commission is now seeking clarity on when and how the last organisational elections were held, the process followed, and the current status of the party’s internal democracy.
Sources indicate that the ECI has given both factions a deadline to submit their replies with supporting documents. This is seen as a crucial step before the Commission takes a final decision on which faction gets to retain the official TMC name and the ‘Jora Gachhi’ symbol.
The loyalist camp, led by Mamata Banerjee, has maintained that the party’s organisational structure remains intact under her leadership. The rebel faction, on the other hand, has claimed that the current leadership has failed to hold proper organisational elections and has become undemocratic.
The ongoing crisis began after several senior TMC leaders and MPs openly rebelled against Mamata Banerjee’s style of functioning, leading to a vertical split in the party. The submission of parallel lists of office-bearers has made the situation even more complicated.
Political observers believe that the ECI’s decision on this matter will have a major impact on West Bengal politics, especially ahead of the upcoming local body elections and the 2026 Assembly polls.
The Trinamool Congress has been the dominant force in West Bengal since 2011. A formal split or derecognition of one faction could significantly alter the state’s political landscape.
Both sides are now preparing their responses to the ECI, with legal teams working overtime to strengthen their respective claims.