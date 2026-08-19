Why Has Vande Mataram Become A Fresh Congress-BJP Battleground?

Historian Sabyasachi Bhattacharya noted that the first two stanzas were originally composed as a hymn to the motherland, while the poem was later expanded in the context of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Anandamath. The later verses introduced explicitly Hindu religious imagery, including references associated with deity worship. Human Resources Development minister, Arjun Singh said that the recitation was aimed at paying tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs: "The song should not be viewed otherwise." A day earlier, in Mirzapur, he had said that he did not think Muslims should have any objection to reciting the song -- the first two stanzas, that is.