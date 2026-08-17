Why Stop at Vande Mataram? Why Not Jana Gana Mana?

ought to know the texts that nourished its nationalism in their fuller form, rather than only through the fragments that later entered public ritual. The government’s own recent legislative history supplies the licence to extend that principle beyond Vande Mataram. The National Honour amendment relied on Rajendra Prasad’s declaration to the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950, that Vande Mataram, because of its historic role in the freedom struggle, should be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana. Prasad’s formulation placed the two compositions beside one another, not against each other. If that settlement is now invoked to restore Bankim’s composition to fuller public memory, it also invites a question about what has been forgotten of Tagore. Yet, the Union government’s own instructions continue to describe the national anthem as the first stanza of Tagore’s song, while the four stanzas that follow have almost disappeared from civic memory.