Vande Mataram: The Revolutionary Anthem Born From Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Vision

Bankim Chandra’s contribution to India, through his literary works and deep exploration of social-political themes played a crucial chapter in the history of freedom struggle and inspired a generation of freedom fighters. He was also a great satirist; in his writing, Kamalakanter Daptar (from the desk of Kamalakanta, 1875), depicts colonial India as a marketplace populated by deceitful fishmongers, sycophantic oil millers, and a European stall that invites Indian youth to experience experimental science, only to punch them in the face - a symbol of British violence. Bankim’s saga Bangadarshan, was considered a platform for discussing nationalist ideas and promoting Indian culture. Through Bangadarshan, he inspired a generation of writers and thinkers who would go on to play crucial roles in the freedom movement.