The Historical Journey Of The National Flag Of India

When India was on the verge of its independence the Constituent Assembly selected a committee to decide the emblem of the nation to be included in the flag. The present design of the national flag was issued on July 22, 1947. Even the flag did not change the tricolor design and the saffron color was placed at the top of the flag followed by the white color in the middle and the green color at the bottom. However, in the middle of the white roundels, there was a spinning wheel replaced with the Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel in navy blue color. The emblem has the Ashoka Chakra taken from the Lion Capital of Ashoka which symbolizes the wheel of law and dharma (righteousness).