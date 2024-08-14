The Historical Journey Of The National Flag Of India

Today when we see our tricolour flag unfurling high in the international upfront, we feel the sense of relatability and pride flow through our veins collectively. Patriotism is intertwined with the colors of one’s national flag, and beyond the meaning of each element and color, there is a history. For a country withheld captive for over 200 years, it is imperative to revisit the history and journey of our proud Indian Flag.
Early Conceptions and Inspirations
The emergence of a symbol in the form of a national flag for India was initiated during the early twentieth century when the struggle for Indian independence was evolving. Many people began to realize the need to have something that binds the people together, especially due to the growing feeling of nationalism in different regions and cultures. Popular styles of the given period were developed and applied by various leaders and organizations reflecting the evolving ideas and sentiments of the time.
The First National Flag (1906)
It is estimated that the first national flag of India was raised to the top on August 7, 1906, at Parsee Bagan Square, Calcutta (now Kolkata). This flag had the version of three parallel horizontal bands of green, yellow, and red. The green stripe had eight white lotuses wherein each lotus symbolized each province of India. The middle yellow stripe bore the word ‘Vande Mataram’ in Devanagari script, while the red stripe had the motifs of the sun and the crescent.
The Berlin Committee Flag (1907)
The second one was unfurled by Madame Bhikaji Cama and other revolutionaries in Paris in 1907 and is known as the Berlin Committee Flag since it was adopted by the Indian revolutionaries in Germany during world war I. The second flag was very similar to the first one but the top saffron had eight lotuses in a line, representing the eight provinces of British India at the time. The middle line was yellow with ‘Vande Mataram’ inscribed on it and the lower line was of green color featuring a crescent, a star, and a sun symbolizing both Hindutva and Islam.
The Home Rule Movement Flag (1917)
Vocalists such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Annie Besant spearheaded the Home Rule Movement in 1917 bringing forth another version of the flag. This flag had five stripes of red and four stripes of green arranged horizontally in an interconnected manner and seven stars in the form of the Saptarishi constellation were placed on it. The top left corner displayed a Union Jack, meaning they wanted to be Dominion Status in the British Empire. In the top right corner, there was a white crescent and a star.
The Flag of 1921
Pingali Venkayya drew and submitted the designs to Mahatma Gandhi during a session of the All India Congress in Bezwada (now Vijayawada) in the year 1921. This flag was made up of two parallel bars of red for Hindus and green for Muslims. Gandhi added other hindered meaning to be represented by the white stripe in the middle, while the spinning wheel popularly known as the ‘Charkha’ represented self-supporting and the revival of the nation’s economy.
The Tricolour (1931)
In the year 1931 resolution was made to accept a tricolor flag as a national flag of the country. This flag featured three horizontal stripes: White in the middle and the top is saffron colour while the bottom part is green. The statuary of the spinning wheel (Charkha) was installed in the middle of the white line. The saffron symbolized courage and sacrifice; white stood for truth and peace; green referred to faith and knightly virtue; the Charkha signified self-sufficiency.
The Final Design (1947)
When India was on the verge of its independence the Constituent Assembly selected a committee to decide the emblem of the nation to be included in the flag. The present design of the national flag was issued on July 22, 1947. Even the flag did not change the tricolor design and the saffron color was placed at the top of the flag followed by the white color in the middle and the green color at the bottom. However, in the middle of the white roundels, there was a spinning wheel replaced with the Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel in navy blue color. The emblem has the Ashoka Chakra taken from the Lion Capital of Ashoka which symbolizes the wheel of law and dharma (righteousness).
Symbolism and Significance
It is important to note that the Indian National Flag commonly referred to as Tiranga symbolizes great significance. Orange means courage and also the sacrifice while yellow is not present, white being peace and truth, and green being prosperity and faith. It is symbolic of the right and the continuing struggle for justice that is at the base of the wheel, which is the Ashoka Chakra. The twenty-four spokes of the Ashok Chakra depict the wheel of time similar to the number of hours in a day, while the chakra also represents the wheel of the law of dharma.
The journey of the Indian National Flag is a testament to the nation's struggle for independence and its commitment to unity and diversity. From its early designs to the final tricolor with the Ashoka Chakra, the flag encapsulates the spirit of India—resilient, diverse, and ever-progressing. As the flag flutters in the breeze, it reminds every Indian of the sacrifices made for freedom and the collective responsibility to uphold the values enshrined in it.