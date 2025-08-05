India Juggles Its Equation With US And Russia

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs finally put out a statement, refuting many of the charges that the President and his team has drummed up against New Delhi in recent weeks. Referring to US targeting of India, as ``unjustified and unreasonable,” Jaiswal exposed the hypocrisy of US and European leaders and called out the West on its double standards. ``The European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia. In addition, it had trade in services estimated at Euro 17.2 billion in 2023. This is significantly more than India’s total trade with Russia that year or subsequently.