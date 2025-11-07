Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

The screenplay’s identity crisis is relentless. The first half toys with the energy of a paranormal investigation, the second abruptly dives into a tangled mythological backstory, and the third becomes a full-fledged religious spectacle. Somewhere between these tonal leaps, the viewer loses all emotional investment. The much-hyped flashback sequence overstays its welcome, draining what little curiosity remains. By the time the narrative returns to the present, the story has become so bloated that even the climactic showdown between Shiva and Dhana Pisachini feels like an afterthought.