Around 26% Of PMJDY Accounts Inoperative, Government Tells Parliament

The government also highlighted that 5.21 crore PMJDY accounts across India remain zero-balance accounts. The average deposit per account stands at Rs 4,808, while the figure is significantly lower in the North Eastern states at Rs 298. Photo: File photo

