Around 26% Of PMJDY Accounts Inoperative, Government Tells Parliament

15.07 crore PMJDY accounts, or 26%, are inoperative; 5.21 crore have zero balance.
Average deposits stand at Rs 4,808 nationally, dropping to Rs 298 in the Northeast.
Banks must conduct annual reviews and run awareness drives to activate dormant accounts.
Over a quarter of all Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) bank accounts in the country are currently inoperative, the government informed Parliament.
According to official data, 15.07 crore accounts — about 26 percent of the 56.98 crore PMJDY accounts — had no customer-induced transactions for over two years as of 12 November 2025.
The government also highlighted that 5.21 crore PMJDY accounts across India remain zero-balance accounts. The average deposit per account stands at Rs 4,808, while the figure is significantly lower in the North Eastern states at Rs 298.
In the North East, out of 2.99 crore PMJDY accounts, 76.8 lakh are inoperative and nearly 40 lakh hold zero balance.
Sharing district-level figures, the government said Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu has 3.33 lakh PMJDY accounts, of which 2.18 lakh account holders have been issued RuPay debit cards.
As per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, both savings and current accounts are classified as inoperative if they remain unused for over two years. Banks have been instructed to conduct annual reviews of such accounts and trace customers when required. Banks also undertake awareness camps to encourage customers to keep Jan Dhan accounts active.
The government said these steps aim to improve account usage and ensure beneficiaries continue to access financial services under the flagship financial inclusion programme.