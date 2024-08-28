National

'Personifies Dignity, Empowerment': PM Modi Hails Jan Dhan Yojana As It Completes 10 Years

"Jan Dhan Yojana has proven to be game-changing as far as women's empowerment is concerned," PM Modi noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana completed 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the scheme personifies dignity, empowerment and the opportunity to participate in the economic life of the nation.

Modi also hailed those who worked to make the Jan Dhan Yojana a success, and said the scheme has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion.

"Today, we mark a momentous occasion - #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalised communities, he said.

Later, on a Linkedin post, Modi said today marks a decade since the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched and for him, this initiative was more than just a policy -- it was an endeavour to build an India where each and every citizen, irrespective of one’s economic background, has access to the formal banking apparatus.

"Many of you, especially the youth, would be thinking -- why does this matter so much? After all, in this age, having a bank account would be very basic and even taken for granted. However, when we assumed office in 2014, the situation was very different. It was almost 65 years since Independence, but access to banking was a distant dream for almost half of our households," the prime minister said.

Theirs was a world where savings were kept at home, vulnerable to loss and theft, he noted.

"Access to credit was often at the mercy of predatory lenders. The absence of financial security held back so many dreams," Modi said.

"This problem becomes even more ironical considering the fact that four and a half decades ago, banks were nationalised by the then (Congress) Government and that too in the name of the poor! Yet, the poor never got access to banking," he said.

"When the Jan Dhan Yojana was rolled out, I remember the scepticism that surrounded it too. Some people asked -- could it really be possible to bring such a large number of people into the banking system? Will this effort lead to any concrete changes? Yes. The scale of the challenge was enormous, but so was the determination of the people of India to ensure it becomes a reality," he said.

The success of the Jan Dhan Yojana has two parts to it, Modi pointed out and said one is in the numbers with over 53 crore people who never imagined they would enter a bank having bank accounts now.

These accounts have a deposit balance of over Rs. 2.3 lakh crore, he said.

Over 65 per cent of the accounts are either in rural or semi-urban areas, thus taking the movement of financial inclusion outside the metros, Modi said, adding that direct transfers worth almost Rs. 39 lakh crore have taken place.

"But, the second part goes beyond the impressive numbers. Jan Dhan Yojana has proven to be game-changing as far as women's empowerment is concerned. Almost 30 crore women have been brought into the banking system," he said.

Likewise, the benefits of the scheme and the other benefits that come thanks to a bank account have positively impacted crores of SC, ST and OBC families, Modi said. "They have also benefitted those families who belong to the middle and Neo-middle classes. Had it not been for the Jan Dhan Yojana, the MUDRA Yojana, or the social security schemes of the government, namely the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Atal Pension Yojana would never have been as impactful," he said.

The prime minister asserted that Jan Dhan also became a vital pillar of the JAM Trinity- Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile.

"The landmark contribution of this trinity was to eliminate the scourge of middlemen and touts who, for decades, thrived in public loot. It is this trinity that ensured a stunning digital payments revolution in India, especially in the middle and later years of the last decade," he said.

The very same elements who doubted the relevance of a scheme like Jan Dhan were yet again mocking the need for digital payments in a nation like ours, Modi said.

"But, once again, they underestimated the collective resolve of our people. India’s digital payments success story is noted world over. Over 40 per cent of real time digital payments in the world happen in India!" he said.

A bank account has ensured hassle-free and direct transfer in almost all the government's flagship schemes, be it Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan for farmers, PM SVANidhi for street vendors and more, he said.

"I am also reminded of the years of 2020 and 2021, when the once in a lifetime COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. Had it not been for banking inclusion, the subsidies would not have been able to reach the intended beneficiaries," Modi said.

The life journeys of those who benefitted due to this scheme are very touching and inspiring, he noted.

"PM Jan Dhan Yojana personifies dignity, empowerment and the opportunity to participate in the economic life of the nation. The foundations laid by this scheme are strong, but we have even more work to do! We will continue to build on this success to build a Viksit Bharat," Modi said.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on this day in 2014, is a national mission on financial inclusion encompassing an integrated approach to bring about comprehensive financial inclusion of all the households in the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
  2. IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. ICC Chairman-Elect Jay Shah Bats For Test Cricket, Wants Longer Format To 'Remain Priority'
  5. IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan Set To Join LSG As Mentor - Report
Football News
  1. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  2. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
  3. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo One Shy Of 900 Career Goals: When Is Al-Nassr Forward's Next Match?
  5. Manchester City's Masterplan: Liam And Noel Gallagher To Reunite Oasis After Years
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  2. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  3. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  4. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
Hockey News
  1. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  2. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  3. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  4. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  5. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Mamata Slams BJP, Says 'They Don't Want Justice'; Party Workers Vandalise Police Barricades
  2. 'Enough Is Enough': President Murmu Breaks Silence On Kolkata Rape Horror, Crimes Against Women
  3. 'Personifies Dignity, Empowerment': PM Modi Hails Jan Dhan Yojana As It Completes 10 Years
  4. 'Hello Anuj, This Is Jaipur Police': Cops Rescue Kidnapped Youth From Himachal, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
  5. Pak-Based Terrorist Farhatullah Ghori Asks Followers To Plan Train Derailments In India
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  2. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  3. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  4. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  5. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Body Of Gazi TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Floating In Lake, Probe On
  2. Maldives: Muizzu Claims Oppositing Trying To Stage 'Financial Coup'
  3. Middle East Tensions: 9 Killed In Israeli Raids Across West Bank; Will Win War Against Terror, Says Israel's Official
  4. Pakistani Woman's Smile After Killing Two In Car Accident Sparks Outrage | Video
  5. US Military Open To Escorting Philippine Ships In South China Sea: Official
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Mamata Slams BJP, Says 'They Don't Want Justice'; Party Workers Vandalise Police Barricades
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists