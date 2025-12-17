Why A Scheme Modi Called a ‘Monument of Congress Failure’ Is Now Being Replaced

Viksit Bharat — Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)” (VB-G RAM G) Bill is going to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA). Alongside the name change, the government is proposing fundamental and structural changes in the Employment Guarantee Act. The new bill says this will be a centrally sponsored scheme. This would entail the state government bearing 40 per cent of the labour cost. In the existing act, this was borne entirely by the union government. The state government bore only 25 per cent of the material cost. According to the VB-G RAM, the G Bill “the fund-sharing pattern between the Union government and the State governments shall be 90:10 for the north-eastern States, Himalayan States/Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), and 60:40 for all other States and Union Territories with legislature.”