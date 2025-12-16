Tharoor Slams VB-G RAM G Bill Over Dropping Gandhi’s Name

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced the bill and stated that the Centre upholds Gandhi's values in addition to believing in him. "The (Narendra) Modi government has done more for rural development than previous governments," he stated.



At the introduction stage, opposition members opposed the proposed legislation and demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary subcommittee for closer examination. The "removal" of Gandhi's name was fiercely opposed by the MPs, especially Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



The VB-G RAM G Bill, according to Tharoor, is a "deeply regrettable and retrograde step" for the nation and its dedication to the well-being of its most vulnerable individuals.