Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

Following the sedition hearing, Judge Abdus Salam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 set January 21 as the date for framing charges against Hasina and 285 others, it said.



The case was filed in March last year by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which submitted a charge sheet on July 30, naming 286 accused. The court accepted the charge sheet on August 14 and issued arrest warrants against the accused. A travel ban was imposed on September 11, while on October 14, the court ordered newspaper notices directing 261 absconding accused, including Hasina, to appear before it, the news portal report said.

