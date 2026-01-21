Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

The case accuses Hasina and others of engaging in anti-state activities and conspiring to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. It stems from their alleged participation in a virtual Zoom meeting of the "Joy Bangla Brigade" group on December 19, 2024. During the meeting, participants reportedly vowed to wage a civil war to reinstall Hasina as prime minister, with Hasina allegedly making anti-state remarks and instructing followers to topple the interim administration. Hasina, who has been in exile since her ouster in August 2024, remains at large along with many co-accused, and the trial is proceeding in absentia.