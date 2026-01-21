Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

This development follows an earlier court order in early January setting January 21 for charge framing, which has now been extended for further proceedings amid ongoing legal scrutiny of the former Awami League leadership.

Sheikh Hasina verdict, Bangladesh tribunal, crimes against humanity case
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | AP Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 scheduled February 9, 2026, for the continued hearing on framing charges in the sedition case against Sheikh Hasina and 285 others.

  • the case involves claims of conspiracy to topple the interim government through participation in a December 19, 2024, virtual meeting of the 'Joy Bangla Brigade', including vows of civil war and anti-state instructions.

  • Hasina and most accused are at large and being tried in absentia; the court allowed defense pleas while advancing the charge-framing process.

Dhaka court set February 9, 2026, as the date for the next hearing on charge framing in a prominent sedition case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 co-accused. The decision was made by Judge Md Abdus Salam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 following a partial hearing, where the court also considered separate pleas from the defense.

The case accuses Hasina and others of engaging in anti-state activities and conspiring to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. It stems from their alleged participation in a virtual Zoom meeting of the "Joy Bangla Brigade" group on December 19, 2024. During the meeting, participants reportedly vowed to wage a civil war to reinstall Hasina as prime minister, with Hasina allegedly making anti-state remarks and instructing followers to topple the interim administration. Hasina, who has been in exile since her ouster in August 2024, remains at large along with many co-accused, and the trial is proceeding in absentia.

This development follows an earlier court order in early January setting January 21 for charge framing, which has now been extended for further proceedings amid ongoing legal scrutiny of the former Awami League leadership.

