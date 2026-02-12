Voting begins in Bangladesh's crucial parliamentary elections

Bangladesh began voting in its 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday, marking the first national poll since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid massive protests in August 2024.

Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Gears Up To Vote After Violent Election Campaign
Bangladesh Gears Up To Vote After Violent Election Campaign
  • Voting is underway in 299 constituencies with nearly one million security personnel deployed amid tight security and international monitoring.

  • The main contest is between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, as the disbanded Awami League has been barred from participating.

  • The election includes an 84-point reform referendum, features 1,755 candidates, and introduces new measures such as drone surveillance and postal voting for expatriates.

Bangladesh began voting in its 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday, marking the first national poll since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid massive protests in August 2024.

Voting began on Thursday morning in Bangladesh's crucial general election - the first since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in massive nationwide protests in August 2024.

The voting started in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7.30 am (local time) and will continue until 4:30 pm. The counting of votes is expected to begin shortly after the voting concludes.

Voting in one constituency has been cancelled due to the death of a candidate.

The 13th parliamentary elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements, deploying nearly 1 million security personnel -- the largest-ever in the country's electoral history.

The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' interim government last year disbanded the Awami League and barred it from contesting the polls.

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are contesting the election. The BNP has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates. There are 83 female candidates.

Yunus, who has promised to quickly transfer power to the elected government, has urged the political parties, candidates and other concerned parties to maintain restraint, tolerance and democratic behaviour on the polling day.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of the polling, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin called upon the voters to cast their votes freely. He urged political parties, candidates, and voters to maintain a peaceful and cordial environment.

He said that representatives from 45 countries and organisations, including election management bodies and international institutions, are observing the polls.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud said nearly 9,00,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the election, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Authorities have deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Rapid Action Teams (RATs) across key areas of the capital.

Police said they have provided a list of risk-prone polling centres to the EC, which showed that out of 2,131 polling centres in Dhaka, 1,614 were risk-prone. However, the army said they have identified two centres in Dhaka city to be "risky".

For the first time, drones and body-worn cameras are being used for election security.

EC data showed that first-time voters made up some 3.58 per cent of the nearly 127 million voters.

For the first time, nearly 8,00,000 expatriate Bangladeshis, who have registered with the poll body, will be able to vote through an IT-based postal ballot system.

Published At:
Tags

