Awami League Boat Symbol Absent From Bangladesh Election Ballot After 30 Years

First election since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster sees Awami League barred due to suspended registration and ongoing tribunal cases

A supporter of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party is seen carrying the party's election symbol boat on his head as he arrives at Suhrawardy Udyan to attend a public rally. The Awami League leaders and activists gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan to attend a public rally organized to commemorate the historic homecoming day of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
  • Awami League’s boat symbol will not appear on ballot papers for the first time in 30 years.

  • The party is barred from contesting due to suspended registration and a government ban linked to 2024 uprising cases.

  • 51 of 59 registered parties are participating in the election with a total of 2,009 candidates.

The Awami League's boat symbol will be missing from ballot papers in Bangladesh's general election for the first time in 30 years.

According to PTI, the election is the first since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in massive nationwide protests in August 2024.

One of the country's oldest political parties, the Awami League, has boycotted parliamentary elections twice in the past. This time, however, it cannot take part at all, as its registration remains suspended, PTI reported.

As a result, the party will not feature even on postal ballots.

Bangladesh faced an upheaval with the ouster of 77-year-old Hasina. The removal of Hasina followed weeks of protests led by students over a controversial quota system in government jobs that escalated into a nationwide campaign calling for the end of her 16-year regime.

In August 2024, tens of thousands rallied against what they perceived as political repression. The military opted not to use lethal force against the protestors while Hasina hurriedly left Bangladesh for India – just months after she had secured her fourth straight term as prime minister.

The Awami League boycotted elections in 1988 and again in 1996 amid political movements.

In total, the boat symbol has been absent from the ballot paper in three of Bangladesh’s 13 parliamentary elections.

Following the July 2024 mass uprising that led to the removal of the Awami League from power, the interim government imposed a ban on all activities of the party on May 12 last year, PTI reported.

Soon afterwards, the Election Commission suspended the party’s registration.

The government has said the ban will remain in place until trials at the International Crimes Tribunal are completed.

The cases relate to allegations including enforced disappearances, killings, people being burned alive, illegal detention, inhuman torture, looting, arson and crimes against humanity committed during efforts to suppress the uprising.

As a result, the party, which governed Bangladesh for more than two decades across six separate terms, has been barred from contesting the election.

Since the introduction of the political party registration system in 2008, a total of 63 parties have been registered. Of these, the registrations of three parties have been cancelled, while one remains suspended.

Of the remaining 59 registered parties, 51 are contesting the 13th parliamentary election. Including both party-nominated and independent candidates, a total of 2,009 candidates are running.

(With inputs from PTI)

